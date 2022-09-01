Georgia 11-year-old boy stole truck, fled police at 100 mph

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Georgia authorities say an 11-year-old boy stole his stepfather’s pickup truck and fled pursuing officers at high speeds before the vehicle veered into mud and got stuck.

The boy took the truck Wednesday morning. He says police were called after bank employees saw the truck bump into an ATM machine, Liberty County sheriff’s Capt. Dennis Poulson told news outlets.

The underage driver evaded an attempted traffic stop, hit another vehicle and led officers on a chase at speeds of up to 100 mph, authorities said.

Trooper David Laff of the Georgia State Patrol said the chase ended after several miles when the boy tried turning onto Interstate 95 but missed the onramp. He said the vehicle came to a stop in the mud.

No one was injured in the chase. Poulson said the boy was released to his mother and is being charged with theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing, not wearing a seatbelt and driving without a license.