Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia thief stabs man in mall outside of Atlanta, subsequently shot by police

Georgia thief smashed jewelry counters inside a Macy's store, sparking incident

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One person was stabbed Friday and an officer shot the suspect at the Mall of Georgia outside Atlanta, police said.

The incident began when a suspected thief began smashing jewelry counters inside the Macy's store at the mall, authorities said. The suspect then stabbed at least one person and a Gwinnett County police officer shot the suspect, news outlets reported.

Police have not released details on either person's medical condition. No further details were immediately released.

GEORGIA GOV. BRIAN KEMP EXTENDS GAS TAX SUSPENSION THROUGH OCT. 12

A Georgia thief stabbed a man after smashing jewelry counters inside a Macy's store at a mall outside of Atlanta. Gwinnett County police shot the suspect.

A Georgia thief stabbed a man after smashing jewelry counters inside a Macy's store at a mall outside of Atlanta. Gwinnett County police shot the suspect.

GEORGIA 11-YEAR-OLD BOY STOLE TRUCK, FLED POLICE AT 100 MPH

Several roads in the area were blocked off as police investigated.