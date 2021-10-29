Georgia deputy killed in alleged domestic incident: 'Heartbreaking'

The Fulton Couty Sheriff's Office in Georgia is mourning the loss of a beloved deputy who was killed during an alleged domestic dispute.

Deputy Shakeema Brown Jackson, who became a deputy sheriff last month and is remembered as "a treasured member" of the department, was killed Wednesday.

"This is a heartbreaking loss for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office," Fulton County Sheriff Patrick ‘Pat' Labat said in a Thursday statement shared on Facebook. "This is a hard time for the Sheriff’s Office, and we ask for your continued prayers."

Co-workers described Jackson as "bubbly" and pleasant in her encounters with inmates.

Jackson and her brother, Levoy Brown, were both shot multiple times Wednesday evening at Jackson's home in Convington, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

"We are going to each roll call and really just trying to provide a level of comfort for our team as we continue in and through this process," Labat said, according to the outlet. "We are just asking for everyone to continue to pray for us. It is definitely a difficult time for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office."

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the matter. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigator Joshua Hicks at 678-625-1455 or jhicks@newtonsheriffga.org.