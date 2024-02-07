Georgia deputy dies in head-on collision while responding to call

A sheriff's deputy died Tuesday night after hitting another car while responding to a call in middle Georgia.

Local news outlets report Crawford County Deputy Timothy Tavarus Rivers was responding to a call to assist another officer when he crossed the center line on a road south of Lizella. Rivers tried to correct his path and hit an oncoming car head-on.

Rivers was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff Lewis Walker said the other driver is being treated for injuries. That driver's name is being withheld.

Rivers, 40, had run for sheriff in Bibb County in 2016 and was a Macon-Bibb County resident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will perform an autopsy on his body. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.