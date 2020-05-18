Georgia couple allegedly robs man after promising sex: report

A Georgia couple is in hot water after police say they robbed an unsuspecting victim who was looking for sex.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that police accused Lauryn Mychelle Fields, 19, of scheduling sex-for-money with a man she met on Snapchat. The two reportedly got together on May 4.

Once they got into his car, police say Christopher Allen Morris, also 19, approached the car with another man and robbed the victim at gunpoint.

The paper, citing the Cobb County arrest warrant, reported that Morris allegedly pointed a pistol at the person’s chest and at some point began hitting the victim with the gun. He allegedly took $180.

The report said that they were arrested the next day and charged with armed robbery and other charges.