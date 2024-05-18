Expand / Collapse search
US

Georgia college student killed by 'armed intruder' on campus: report

An emergency alert issued by the university told students to seek shelter and was followed later by an 'all clear'

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
A student at Kennesaw State University in Georgia was shot and killed Saturday by an "armed intruder" on campus, officials said, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

The female student was shot around 4 p.m. 

An armed intruder was reported on the campus of Kennesaw State University on Saturday. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

In an alert on social media, the university said: "Armed Intruder reported at Kennesaw State. Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice."

By 4:45 p.m., the university gave an "all clear" and said the suspect was "no longer a threat to campus."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating, FOX 5 reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.