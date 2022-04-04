Georgia boy, 15, killed in 2019 hit-and-run identified

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Investigators on Monday said they have identified an Atlanta-area teenager killed in a 2019 hit-and-run as he was walking alongside a quiet road.

The 15-year-old, identified as Dywimas Marquis Autman, was killed March 4, 2019 in Riverdale. An incident report cited by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution said a Nissan Sentra struck him as he was walking on Valley Hill Road.

The vehicle was found by authorities near the scene with extensive damage to the front and rear ends. The Clayton County Police Department zeroed in on Jermara Little as a suspect and she was quickly was charged with hit-and-run and first-degree vehicular homicide.

JIMMY HOFFA: BURIED UNDER THE BRIDGE

Her driver's license and cell phone were still in the vehicle and it was registered to her.

When Clayton County police officers responded to the scene, the boy was wearing multiple layers of clothing, had no identification on him but had two faded tattoos.

One on his left forearm read "Ace" and another was a group of letters on his forefinger and right hand, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said. An NCMEC forensic artist created a digital facial reconstruction of what the boy may have looked like.

With no name, he became known as "John Riverdale Doe."

Before he died, Autman's mother, Shandra, said she gave him a big hug.

"He told me he loved me," she told the NCMEC. "And that was the last time I saw him."

Someone eventually recognized Autman's tattoos on a NCMEC poster that was sent to Atlanta-area homes.

After the killing, Little eventually turned herself in to police. She told investigators she was driving around midnight when something busted her windshield.

"I thought something went wrong with my car so pulled over on the side of the road to check on my vehicle when a noticed a body laying in the roadway," she said, according to an incident report obtained by the newspaper.

She said she panicked and called her boyfriend to pick her up from the scene. No one called 911. The vehicular homicide charge was eventually dropped in exchange for a guilty plea.

She was sentenced to one year in prison and four years probation, along with 200 hours of community service and a $2,000 fine. She was arrested again in January 2021 and charged with driving under the influence, the AJC reported.