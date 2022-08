Monkeypox is a zoonotic virus capable of spreading from animals to humans and is in the same disease category as smallpox. In 2022, Monkeypox became a part of an ongoing viral outbreak, with most cases starting to cluster in the United Kingdom after traveling to Nigeria. Symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash typically with blisters that crusts. The World Health Organization and the CDc state the time from exposure to physical symptoms starts within two to four weeks.

Mild disease symptoms, such as muscle pains and fevers, are not common in all outbreaks and may vary worldwide. Children, pregnant women, or individuals with compromised immune systems may experience severe symptoms. There are two Monkeypox types: the West African Version and Central African. Typically, an animal spreads the disease by biting or scratching a human or if an individual consumes infected meat. The disease was first discovered in Africa in 1958 when monkeys started to develop pox-like symptoms; however, the exact source of the infection remains unknown.

Transmission from human to human is the most common way the disease has spread throughout the outbreak. Typically this transmission occurs via exposure to contaminated items, bodily fluids, and small droplets. Monkeypox may also spread through an airborne route in closed areas. The disease can spread to others until all the lesions have disappeared or fallen off. An individual can see if they are positive for the disease by testing a lesion.

There is no known cure for Monkeypox, and in severe cases, the WHO recommends using antiviral vaccines such as vaccinia immune globulin (VIG), which was used to treat smallpox. Other smallpox and monkeypox vaccines have been approved but currently have limited availability. Medical experts recommend you isolate yourself when you have Monkeypox, inform others you may have been in contact with, and hydrate and eat food.