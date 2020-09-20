GBI investigating police-involved shooting that killed 1 in Brunswick

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a police-involved shooting that left one person dead Saturday night in the same jurisdiction where Ahmaud Arbery was killed earlier this year.

The bureau tweeted it was called to investigate a shooting in downtown Brunswick. Investigators taped off a large area and began bagging evidence, according to local reports.

The GBI said investigators were still gathering details, but noted no officers were injured in the shooting.

“I was just getting off work. I had just locked the door, was walking to my car and by the time I got to my car door, I heard the shot. It was, like, ‘pow, pow, pow, pow,” Kim Neal, who wasn’t far from the shooting, told News4Jax.

City officials told reporters that they went to the scene to make sure the investigation was done properly.

“We realize that something tragic has happened again here in our community and the GBI is here to investigate it, and we are going to do all we can to make sure the public is aware of what’s going on," Mayor Cornell Harvey told the station.

Officials said more information about the shooting is expected to be released Sunday.

Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was killed on Feb. 23, 2020, while he was out jogging near Brunswick. Three White men – Gregory McMichael, his son Travis, and William “Roddie” Bryan – pursued him in two vehicles before Arbery was confronted by Travis McMichael and fatally shot.

The delay in the shooting’s investigation and arrest of the suspects sparked widespread outrage.