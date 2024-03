Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The percentage of U.S. adults identifying as LGBTQ+ has continued to increase, reaching a new high of 7.6% in the latest Gallup poll.

If current trends continue, the U.S. LGBTQ+ population could be 10% within three decades, Gallup said in the results from 2023 polling.

Gallup said the percentage of U.S. adults who consider themselves part of the LGBTQ+ community has more than doubled since the organization first asked about sexual orientation and transgender identity in 2012.

The current figure is up from 5.6% in 2020, and 3.5% in 2012, Gallup’s first year of measuring sexual orientation and transgender identity.

CALIFORNIA CITY BANS NON-GOVERNMENT FLAGS, ANGERING LGTBQ GROUPS

Gallup said, each younger generation is almost twice as likely as the generation before to self-identify as LGBTQ+.

GALLUP STUDY FINDS PARENTS' POLITICAL IDEOLOGY PLAYS SIGNIFICANT ROLE IN ADOLESCENT MENTAL HEALTH

Gallup said that more than 1 in 5 Gen Z adults, ranging in age from 18 to 26 in 2023, identify as LGBTQ+. The polling agency said that 1 in 10 millennials, who are aged 27 to 42, also identify as LGBTQ+.

The percentage drops to less than 5% of Generation X, 2% of baby boomers, and 1% of the Silent Generation.

Bisexual adults make up the largest proportion of the LGBTQ+ population — 4.4% of U.S. adults and 57.3% of LGBTQ+ adults say they are bisexual.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gay and lesbian are the next-most-common identities, each representing slightly over 1% of U.S. adults and roughly one in six LGBTQ+ adults.

Slightly less than 1% of U.S. adults and about one in eight LGBTQ+ adults are transgender, Gallup said.