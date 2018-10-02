Social Policy

Harsh anti-Trump UN human rights report on US 'extreme poverty' cherry-picks data, assumptions, examination shows
A United Nations report on extreme poverty in the U.S., which has sparked strong denunciations from the Trump administration as being “inaccurate, inflammatory, and irresponsible,” is marred by carefully cherry-picked and suppressed data, unsourced negative assumptions about administration policies, and unsupported generalizations about allegedly regressive U.S. social and political policies, according to an examination of its source documents by Fox News.