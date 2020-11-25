Expand / Collapse search
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Published

Sen. David Perdue 'invites' AOC to state to campaign for his opponent

Incumbent offers to buy congresswoman ticket to help his campaign in high-stakes runoff election

By Tamar Lapin | New York Post
Republican Sen. David Perdue on Tuesday invited New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to come down to Georgia and campaign for his Democratic opponent.

The incumbent senator — who is facing off against Jon Ossoff in a heated Jan. 5 runoff election — appeared to want to speak to the lefty congresswoman about her support of the Green New Deal.

“I want to buy her ticket. I want her to come.” Perdue said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

Perdue and his fellow GOP incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler are battling Democratic challengers in a pair of high-stakes runoff elections that could determine which party takes control of the Senate in January.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to travel to the Peach State to campaign for the two Democratic challengers.

Georgia Sen. David Perdue (R) has 'invited' New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to come to the state to campaign for his opponent in the Jan. 5, 2021 high-stakes runoff election for one of two remaining Senate seats.

Perdue said Ocasio-Cortez “wants the Green New Deal without compromise.”

“When the Democrats have total control, which is what they want, you will end up with massive sweeping changes in America that you would never be able to do with a bipartisan requirement,” the senator said.

Loeffler, who is facing off against the Rev. Raphael Warnock, has also dragged Ocasio-Cortez into the race, responding to a tweet the congresswoman posted last week that said people needed to stay home in order for the country to get the coronavirus pandemic under control.

“AOC wants to lock down our economy, lock the American people in their homes, and put the government in charge of every single part of our lives,” Loeffler wrote on Twitter, adding it was “no wonder” that Ocasio-Cortez supported Warnock.

Ocasio-Cortez fired back that “disclosures show you seem to have gifted yourself private jet on public dime & exploited corrupt tax loopholes to do it,” citing an article from Salon.

“If you’re happy helping yourself to public funds, maybe take a seat before arguing against stimulus checks to help everyday people in a pandemic.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s office didn’t immediately return a request for comment late Tuesday about Perdue’s invitation.