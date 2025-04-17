Fyre Festival 2 'postponed' after Mexico plans derailed, ticket vendor issues refunds

The ticketing company that partnered with Fyre Festival 2 told Fox News Digital that the do-over event, scheduled to take place in Mexico starting next month, has been "officially postponed" just a week after its organizers promised a successful event.

Billy McFarland, creator of the disastrous original Fyre Festival eight years ago, served four years in prison for financial crimes after organizing the event in 2017 that promised attendees world-class music acts and entertainment but ended up scamming people out of thousands of dollars.

"It is our understanding that the organizers of Fyre Festival 2 have officially postponed the event. At this time, no new date or location has been announced," SoldOut.com, which is listed as a Fyre Festival 2 partner on the event's website, told Fox News Digital in a statement. "All customers who purchased tickets directly through SOLDOUT.COM have been issued full refunds. Our commitment to customer satisfaction is reflected in our 100% Money-Back Guarantee, which applies to all events on our platform."

But despite the apparent postponement, nothing on the event's website or social media pages mentioned anything about a postponement. As of Friday morning, Fyre Festival was still promoting merchandise on its Instagram account — namely, sweatshirts that read, "Fyre Festival 2 is real."

FYRE FESTIVAL ORGANIZERS PROMISE ‘SUCCESSFUL’ MEXICO EVENT AFTER OFFICIALS' CONCERNING ADVISORY

Fyre Festival 2 did not respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital.

Last week, Fyre Festival organizers fired back at the Playa del Carmen's statement saying the Mexican city's government had no knowledge of the event.

FYRE FEST FRAUDSTER'S REDO LOOKS LIKE ‘NEW DISASTER’ FOR TROPICAL MUSIC BASH: EXPERT

"FYRE has been working directly with the government of Playa del Carmen (PDC) and their officials since March 5, 2025, to ensure a safe and successful event," organizers said.

"All media reports suggesting our team has not been working with the government of PDC are simply inaccurate and based on misinformation," the statement reads, along with screenshots and photos of "relevant permits, payments, and communications" with Playa del Carmen officials. "FYRE has operated as a good partner with PDC government and has followed the proper processes and procedures to lawfully host an event."

McFarland also posted a video of a press conference he and his team held in Playa del Carmen on March 28, which included government representatives from the area.

FYRE FEST FRAUDSTER SELLING TICKETS FOR NEW PARTY BUT LOCALS CLAIM IT DOESN'T EXIST

The statement came in response to Playa del Carmen's social media post saying that "[i]n response to rumors about a supposed event called ‘Fyre 2,’ we inform you that no event of that name will be held in Playa del Carmen."

It was the second statement from a government entity denying the festival's existence since March. The event was originally scheduled to take place in Isla Mujeres, Mexico, between those dates, but it recently moved to Playa del Carmen, Mexico, after the Isla Mujeres said Fyre Festival organizers had not requested permits in the popular vacation town.

CONVICTED FYRE FEST FRAUDSTER BILLY MCFARLAND'S RETURN TO MEXICO ‘SOUNDS LIKE A TICKING TIME BOMB’: EXPERT

The two government statements denying the event's legitimacy have prompted criticism that the do-over event could fail like the original Fyre Festival did.

McFarland, who has been out of prison since 2022, has promised to deliver Fyre Festival for real this time, dubbing the return event Fyre Festival 2. Tickets for Fyre Festival 2, which was scheduled to take place between May 30 and June 2 in Mexico, start at $1,400 per person for general admission and go up from there. The most expensive ticket sells for more than $1 million and offers private air and yacht travel, luxury villa accommodations and festival access over four days to eight people.

CONVICTED FYRE FESTIVAL FRAUDSTER RETURNS, CHARGING $1M TICKETS TO MUSIC EVENT

In 2017, Fyre Festival guests arrived in the Bahamas to find bare-bones tents when they were promised luxury accommodations; cheap, boxed meals when they were promised a high-end culinary experience; unclean port-o-potties; and canceled music acts that they paid to see over the course of the festival.

The original Fyre Fest promised music acts including Blink 182, Migos and other artists; celebrity model attendees, including the Hadid sisters and Emily Ratajkowski; luxury accommodations and fine food, with tickets ranging from $1,200 to over $100,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After the festival's failure, it went viral on social media when Hulu and Netflix published documentaries about the failed beach bash, making the #fyrefraud hashtag go viral at the time.

The festival reached a settlement with 277 ticket holders in 2021, when it was ordered to pay each recipient an award of $7,220.