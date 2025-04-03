Fyre Fest fraudster's redo looks like 'new disaster' for tropical music bash: expert

Fyre Festival 2 is looking like a "new disaster" after a second Mexico government on Wednesday denied knowledge of the second attempt at the music event that previously failed, scamming guests out of thousands of dollars in 2017, according to a public relations expert.

Billy McFarland , creator of the disastrous original Fyre Festival eight years ago, was sentenced to six years of prison time for his financial crimes, though he only ended up serving about four years from 2018 to 2022.

McFarland is in the process of planning a comeback with Fyre Festival 2, which was originally scheduled to take place in Isla Mujeres, Mexico, between May 30 and June 2 but was moved to Playa del Carmen, Mexico, just weeks before the start date.

However, in a translated statement from the Playa del Carmen government posted to social media, the city said that "[i]n response to rumors about a supposed event called ‘Fyre 2,’ we inform you that no event of that name will be held in Playa del Carmen."

FYRE FEST FRAUDSTER SELLING TICKETS FOR NEW PARTY BUT LOCALS CLAIM IT DOESN'T EXIST

"After a thorough review, there is no record or planning of any such event in the municipality," Playa del Carmen said. "This government acts responsibly and with a commitment to safety, public order, and social harmony. All official information will be disseminated through our institutional channels."

McFarland posted a video of a press conference he and his team held in Playa del Carmen on March 28, which included government representatives from the area.

CONVICTED FYRE FEST FRAUDSTER BILLY MCFARLAND'S RETURN TO MEXICO ‘SOUNDS LIKE A TICKING TIME BOMB’: EXPERT

"I'd like to thank all of my partners for making this happen. We have a few sitting here on stage. … I'd also like to thank the special guests in the audience. We have special representatives from the Secretary of Tourism, Secretary of Economy, the Secretary of Security and Civil Protection," McFarland said in his opening statement.

CONVICTED FYRE FESTIVAL FRAUDSTER RETURNS, CHARGING $1M TICKETS TO MUSIC EVENT

He continued: "Our relationships with Playa may be new, but I know I speak for the rest of the team when I say we couldn't ask for a better group of people."

The Playa del Carmen statement comes a little over a month after Isla Mujeres — the original Fyre Festival 2 event location — published a similar statement in February, denying knowledge of the music and lifestyle event.

"Due to information circulating in the media regarding the ‘FYRE FESTIVAL II,' the General Directorate of Tourism of Isla Mujeres informs that no person or company has requested permits from this office or any other Municipal Government department for said event," the Isla Mujeres government posted in a Feb. 26 statement on its Facebook page.

Thomas Mustac, senior publicist at Otter Public Relations, told Fox News Digital that Fyre Festival 2 "possesses all the characteristics of a new disaster," despite McFarland's claims that it will be a successful comeback.

"People doubt the second edition of the festival because of its previous performance failures. The second edition of Fyre Festival possesses all the characteristics of a new disaster," Mustac said. "When companies cause harm to their stakeholders they reach their worst state because stakeholders become impossible to win back."

FYRE FESTIVAL FOUNDER BILLY MCFARLAND BREAKS SILENCE IN FIRST TV INTERVIEW

Christena Garduno, CEO at Media Culture, also said the change of venue for Fyre Festival 2 is a "major red flag" and "serious misstep from a consumer trust and marketing standpoint."

"For an event that’s already facing immense skepticism due to the disaster of the original Fyre Festival, consistency and transparency should be top priorities," Garduno said. "Instead, changing the location so late in the game only fuels uncertainty and reinforces the perception that this event lacks proper organization and credibility."

Garduno noted that some attendees may have already "booked flights, accommodations, and made non-refundable travel plans based on the original location."

FYRE FESTIVAL PROMOTER SENTENCED TO SIX YEARS IN PRISON

"A sudden change not only creates logistical headaches but also puts people at risk of losing money—a situation eerily reminiscent of the original Fyre Festival debacle. Trust is everything in event marketing, and right now, consumers are being given more reasons to doubt rather than believe in Fyre 2’s legitimacy," she said. "Ultimately, this location switch isn’t just an inconvenience; it’s a glaring indication that the festival is struggling behind the scenes."

She suggested that McFarland "act fast—offering full transparency, refund options, and clear communication."

"Otherwise, Fyre Festival 2 is already on its way to being another cautionary tale in the world of event marketing," Garduno said.

FYRE FESTIVAL FOUNDER RETURNS FROM PRISON WITH NEW ISLAND EVENT IDEA, OLD ALLIES WARN: ‘PROCEED WITH CAUTION’

Mustac similarly said Playa del Carmen's denial of the event's relocation raises "more doubts among the public."

"The incident demonstrates weak operational planning because there is no clear direction and no proper coordination," he explained. "Facebook pages together with websites maintain an overwhelming stream of negative comments about McFarland. The publicity he probably wants does not help him win back the trust of his audience. Supporters always arrive in big numbers to take risks with you."

Tickets for Fyre Fest 2 range from $1,400 to more than $1 million.

The $1 million ticket was marketed as including private air travel from Miami to Cancun and private yacht travel from Cancun to Isla Mujeres. Accommodations for this ticket include the choice of either a four-stateroom yacht or four-bedroom villa with access to the festival grounds for three nights. It also grants festival access over four days to eight people.

McFarland also has yet to announce any famous musicians or bands who will be playing at the second festival.

The original 2017 Fyre Fest promised big-name music acts including Blink 182, Migos and other artists; celebrity model attendees including the Hadid sisters and Emily Ratajkowski; luxury accommodations; and fine food, with tickets ranging from $1,200 to over $100,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ultimately, however, the festival failed and went viral on social media after Hulu and Netflix published documentaries about the failed beach bash, making the #fyrefraud hashtag go viral at the time.

The festival reached a settlement with 277 ticket holders in 2021, when it was ordered to pay each recipient an award of $7,220.

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for McFarland.