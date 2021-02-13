Funeral service for slain Yale student Kevin Jiang to be held Saturday

The funeral for slain Yale University graduate student Kevin Jiang will take place Saturday in New Haven.

The service will be held at 2 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, honoring the fallen military vet at the church where he devoted his time as a volunteer.

Jiang, 26, a Seattle native and student of Yale’s School of the Environment, was shot multiple times and found lying outside his car on a New Haven street on Feb. 7.

Authorities say Jiang might have been targeted and that his killing was not random. No suspects have been publicly announced or taken into custody, and authorities have released limited details about a motive.

The only identified person of interest in the murder is a Massachusetts man named Qinxuan Pan, 29, who remained "at large" as of Friday morning, New Haven Police spokesperson Capt. Anthony Duff said in an email to Fox News.

Jiang was a devoted member of the Trinity Baptist Church community. His fiancé, Zion Perry, told Fox News that Jiang was an "on-fire follower" of Jesus.

"That’s what his life represents," Perry said. "A life lived following after God, and I hope that many people can know that he truly followed the Lord and that his life will inspire many to follow Jesus and to come closer to the Father."

At a press conference Monday, Yale President Peter Salovey spoke of Jiang’s volunteer work, which included cooking for the homeless, mentoring young people and inspecting mercury levels in fish in the Quinnipiac River.

Trinity Baptist Pastor Greg Hendrickson had agreed to officiate Jiang’s wedding shortly before his death; now, Hendrickson will officiate his funeral.

"As a community, we are grieving deeply right now," Hendrickson told the New Haven Independent. "But Kevin lived by faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and in his promise of the resurrection from the dead."

Hendrickson also described Jiang as an excited and enthusiastic young man who loved to meet and connect with other people.

"Though his earthly life was cut short, he used the time that he had on earth to the fullest. His example inspires us to do the same."

Anyone with information on Pan’s whereabouts can contact authorities at 1-(877)-926-8332.

