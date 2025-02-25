Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Homicide

Fugitive wife of slain California fire captain served time for ex's death as manhunt extends beyond US borders

Yolanda Marodi was previously married to James Olejniczak Jr., 27, who was found fatally stabbed in the chest in October 2000

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Officials identify suspect in stabbing death of SoCal Fire captain Video

Officials identify suspect in stabbing death of SoCal Fire captain

The San Diego Sheriff's Office said they are searching for the wife of Cal Fire captain Rebecca Marodi as a suspect in her brutal murder. (Credit: KSWB)

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

New details reveal the that the woman accused of murdering her fire captain wife in Southern California had killed a previous spouse two decades before.

Authorities are still searching for Yolanda Marodi, 54, who was named as a suspect in the alleged murder of Rebecca "Becky" Marodi, 49, a Cal Fire captain who was found stabbed to death inside her home on Feb. 17.

An arrest warrant, obtained by KABC, details that Rebecca told Yolanda she was leaving her and ending their marriage nearly a week before she was murdered. 

The deadly confrontation was caught on home surveillance video, the outlet reported.

MANHUNT UNDERWAY AFTER WIFE NAMED AS SUSPECT IN SOCAL FIRE CAPTAIN'S BRUTAL STABBING DEATH

Yolando Marodi (L) and Rebecca Marodi (R)

Authorities say the wife of California Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi has been identified has a suspect in her murder. (Yolanda Marodi Facebook)

The warrant details that detectives reviewed the footage and saw two people, who they believe to be Rebecca and Yolanda, running across the patio on the property. Detectives said that a voice could be heard yelling out, "Yolanda, please, I don't want to die."

Detectives reported that Rebecca then reappears in the patio angle with what appears to be apparent blood on her back.

The report read that Yolanda responded to Rebecca, saying "You should have thought about that before," while standing in front of Rebecca with what appeared to be a knife in her hand.

The couple then disappeared for nearly 10 minutes before Yolanda was seen gathering belongings, dressed in a different outfit and loading up the Chevrolet Equinox and fleeing the scene. 

PRINCETON MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING FORMER STAR ATHLETE BROTHER, CAT SHARED EERIE POEMS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Search for Yolanda Marodi

Local News Arrest warrant issued for slain Cal Fire captain's wife as search for killer continues losangeles By Dean Fioresi Updated on: February 24, 2025 / 10:24 PM PST / KCAL News Authorities have released new information on the killing of Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi last week as they continue to search for her suspected killer, Yolanda Marodi. (San Diego Sheriff's Office)

Detectives are still working to determine a motive for the murder, but KABC reported that the warrant states that Yolanda texted an associate three days after the incident, saying "Becky came home and told me she was leaving me. She met someone else, all the messages were lies. We had a big fight, and I hurt her... I'm sorry."

Rebecca's Marodi's murder came nearly 25 years after Yolanda was convicted of stabbing her previous spouse, James Joseph Olejniczak, to death in San Bernardino County in 2000.

She served more than 13 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter before her release in 2013, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

According to social media posts, Rebecca and Yolanda Marodi appeared to have been together since 2022. 

WITNESS SAW BRIAN LAUNDRIE ACTING 'LIKE A LUNATIC' 2 WEEKS BEFORE GABBY PETITO MURDER, FBI FILES REVEAL

53-year-old Yolanda Marodi

Authorities are searching for 53-year-old Yolanda Marodi, who they saw is suspected in the brutal murder of her fire captain wife.  (San Diego Sheriff's Office/Beck Marodi Facebook)

The San Diego Sheriff's Office believes Yolanda Marodi is driving a silver 2013 Chevrolet Equinox with California license plate "8BQJ420." Officials said she is also believed to be traveling with a small white dog.

Deputies said that Yolanda stands approximately 5'2" tall, weighs 166 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She is described as having tattoos on both her upper right and left arms. 

She is also believed to have fled to Mexico as the Department of Homeland Security reported seeing the same car spotted hours later as it crossed the border.

"At this time, Olejniczak's whereabouts are not known. Out of an abundance of caution, the Sheriff's Office has alerted authorities on both sides of the border about this suspect," the sheriff's office said in a statement. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Rebecca Marodi served more than 30 years with Cal Fire, mainly in Riverside County, starting as a volunteer in Moreno Valley. Most recently, officials confirmed she helped battle the Eaton Fire.

CAL Fire Riverside acknowledged Rebecca Marodi's death and said her passing is a "profound loss."

"Her legacy of mentorship, service, and dedication will be felt for years to come. Her passing is a profound loss to her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working alongside her," the department wrote in a previous statement on their Facebook page.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com