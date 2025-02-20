Manhunt underway after wife named as suspect in SoCal fire captain's brutal stabbing death

A manhunt is underway as authorities are urgently searching for the wife of a Southern California fire captain who was found stabbed to death inside her home.

On Thursday, the San Diego Sheriff's Office announced that 53-year-old Yolanda Marodi was wanted in connection to the brutal murder of her wife, Cal Fire captain Rebecca "Beck" Marodi.

'In a significant development, Sheriff's Homicide detectives have identified a suspect in this case. The suspect is Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olenjniczak," the sheriff's office said.

The gruesome discovery happened in the evening hours of Feb. 17 when deputies were called to the Marodis' home for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

POLICE HUNT FOR ‘MALE COMPANION’ SEEN FLEEING SLAIN COLLEGE STUDENT’S APARTMENT

Deputies found Rebecca Marodi with multiple stab wounds, and despite life-saving measures, officials said she was pronounced dead on the scene.

The medical examiner's office conducted an autopsy and determined the manner of death as homicide.

Officials initially said that they were treating the case as a possible domestic violence incident and indicated that the captain may have known the suspect.

Yolanda Marodi is described as 5'2" tall, weighing 166 lbs, with brown hair, according to officials.

Police said a motive for the murder has yet to be determined.

"Currently, the motivation and circumstances surrounding the homicide remain unclear, and detectives are diligently gathering more information to establish the facts of the case," the sheriff's office said.

UTAH MOM ACCUSED OF KILLING NATIONAL GUARD HUSBAND ENTERS PLEA AS POLICE SEARCH FOR BODY

Yolanda Marodi was previously charged with murder in 2000 in San Bernardino County for allegedly stabbing a man to death, according to local station CBS8. She later pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 13 years and eight months in prison, according to the station. She was in jail from February 2004 to November 2013.

Rebecca Marodi served more than 30 years with Cal Fire, mainly in Riverside County, starting as a volunteer in Moreno Valley. Most recently, officials confirmed she helped battle the Eaton Fire.

"The tragic loss of Captain Marodi is mourned by her family, friends, and her CAL FIRE family," Cal Fire wrote in a post on X.

CAL Fire Riverside also acknowledged Marodi's death and said her passing is a "profound loss."

"Her legacy of mentorship, service, and dedication will be felt for years to come. Her passing is a profound loss to her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working alongside her," the department wrote in a statement on their Facebook page.

TEXAS TEEN CHARGED WITH MURDER RELEASED AFTER BOND REDUCED FROM $800K TO $100 PER CHARGE: 'THIS IS OUTRAGEOUS'

According to social media posts, Rebecca and Yolanda Marodi appeared to have been together since 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"No special occasion is ever needed, to express my love for my amazing wife. I’m so lucky to have married someone that loves me for ME. She truly helps me be a better me, and my life has never been better since she’s been in it. So glad I gave love another chance," Yolanda Marodi shared in a 2023 Instagram post.

"I love you my beautiful wife," Rebecca Marodi commented on the post.

Officials said that Rebecca Marodi was planning to retire later this year.

Fox News Digital's Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com