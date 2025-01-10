Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Ruby Franke's daughter tells all, John Ramsey reflects, Bryan Kohberger trial

Bryan Kohberger asks to punish prosecution, John Ramsey's heartache, Luigi Mangione hires big-time prison consultant

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Menendez brothers case will ‘reach the right decision,’ LA district attorney says Video

Los Angeles district attorney Nathan Hochman joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss the latest news from the Menendez brothers case.

RESENTENCING BATTLE: New Los Angeles County DA meets with Menendez brothers' family.

‘DEVASTATED’: JonBenet Ramsey's father shares how loss of 2 children 'challenged' his faith.

JonBenet Ramsey's father shares how loss of 2 children 'challenged' his faith 28 years after daughter's murder Video

BIG GUNS: Luigi Mangione hires Harvey Weinstein’s prison consultant Craig Rothfeld: report.

‘GONE GIRL’: Small-town police chief ties kidnapper to more cases after making him a pen pal.

Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn

Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn appear at a news conference with attorney Doug Rappaport (left) in San Francisco, Calif. on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. Huskins and Quinn were victims in the bizarre Vallejo kidnapping case in March 2015. Matthew Muller has pleaded guilty to kidnapping the couple. (Photo By Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

‘CAN YOU PROMISE’: Mommy blogger Ruby Franke asked daughter for one thing before arrest: memoir.

'SLENDER MAN': Stabber granted early release by judge after multiple failed attempts.

COURTROOM DRAMA: Bryan Kohberger defense wants prosecution punished over delays.

Bryan Kohberger in court

FILE - Bryan Kohberger listens to arguments during a hearing, Oct. 26, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (Kai Eiselein/New York Post via AP, Pool, File) (AP)

This article was written by Fox News staff.

