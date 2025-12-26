Fox News True Crime Newsletter: JonBenet Ramsey case, Scott Peterson's bid, Kimberlee Singler returns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

COLD CASE HEAT: JonBenet Ramsey case could benefit from new DNA technology as police renew commitment

PATHS BLOCKED: Convicted killer Scott Peterson keeps swinging in court — but expert says he’s not going anywhere but his cell

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

SENT PACKING: Colorado mom accused of killing two children and fleeing to UK returns stateside to face murder charges

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

'MAKES ME SICK': Elizabeth Smart blasts Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘country club’ prison treatment

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

FAMILY RECKONING: Yale professor’s father charged in mother’s decades-old murder, says he ‘used me as bait’