Fox News True Crime Newsletter: JonBenet Ramsey case, Scott Peterson's bid, Kimberlee Singler returns

Elizabeth Smart's harsh words, Yale professor’s father's cold case

By Fox News Staff Fox News
JonBenét Ramsey, holding a backpack, was a 6-year-old child whose 1996 murder inside her Colorado, home shocked the nation. Nearly three decades later, her family says advances in DNA testing bring renewed hope that the mystery surrounding her death could finally be solved.

JonBenét Ramsey, found murdered in her Boulder home in 1996, may see her case revived as new DNA technology offers hope for answers. (Fox Nation)

COLD CASE HEAT: JonBenet Ramsey case could benefit from new DNA technology as police renew commitment

PATHS BLOCKED: Convicted killer Scott Peterson keeps swinging in court — but expert says he’s not going anywhere but his cell

(L to R) Scott Peterson and Laci Peterson

Scott Peterson and Laci Peterson in a still photo appearing in the docuseries, "American Murder: Laci Peterson." (Courtesy of Netflix)

SENT PACKING: Colorado mom accused of killing two children and fleeing to UK returns stateside to face murder charges

'MAKES ME SICK': Elizabeth Smart blasts Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘country club’ prison treatment

A close-up of Elizabeth Smart talking to a mic

Elizabeth Smart attends the Lifetime and NeueHouse Women's Forum screening of  "I Am Elizabeth Smart" at NeueHouse Madison Square on Nov. 13, 2017, in New York City.   (Getty Images)

FAMILY RECKONING: Yale professor’s father charged in mother’s decades-old murder, says he ‘used me as bait’

This article was written by Fox News staff.
