Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Brian Laundrie's parents in new bodycam, Bryan Kohberger in new courthouse

Killer mom Susan Smith brags from behind bars, Menendez brother slams new show

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Florida police bodycam shows Brian Laundrie's parents on the day Gabby Petito was reported missing

Florida police bodycam shows Brian Laundrie's parents on the day Gabby Petito was reported missing

Newly released bodycam video shows Brian Laundrie's parents refusing to cooperate with police looking for missing Gabby Petito. Police noted that they could see her van in the driveway. (Credit: North Port Police)

‘NOT TALKING’: Bodycam shows Brian Laundrie’s parents refuse to help police after Gabby Petito missing person report.

Laundries at door North Port bodycam

Christopher and Roberta Laundrie answer their front door after police knocked on Sept. 11, 2021, looking for missing Gabby Petito. Their son had returned home to North Port, Florida, without her after the FBI says he killed her at a campsite north of Jackson, Wyoming, two weeks earlier. (North Port PD)

THE NEW BLACK: Bryan Kohberger makes first Boise courthouse appearance as defense wages jumpsuit war.

DRESSED TO KILL: Idaho student murders suspect asks new judge for courthouse wardrobe exception.

Bryan Kohberger

Bryan Kohberger made his first appearance in a new courthouse before a new judge in the Idaho student murders case.

KILLER MOM: Susan Smith brags from behind bars in bid for early release from prison.

HEATED WORDS: Read slain Microsoft executive’s warning email to ex-wife now accused of murder.

KILLER CONFESSIONS: Menendez brother slams new show for 'dishonest portrayal.'

Erik and Lyle Menendez listen during their trial in the 1990s.

Erik and Lyle Menendez listen during their trial in the 1990s. (Ted Soqui/Sygma)

