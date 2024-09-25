Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger makes first Boise courthouse appearance as defense wages jumpsuit war

Bryan Kohberger, the 29-year-old criminology Ph.D. student accused of murdering four undergrads at the University of Idaho days before Thanksgiving in 2022 is preparing to appear in a new court for the first time after his successful push for a change of venue.

The hearing Thursday is the first in Boise and is expected to be a minor event to bring the new judge up to speed on the case. But it marks the beginning of a new phase in the proceedings against Kohberger, who could face the death penalty if convicted.

Experts don't expect to see any surprises but say the new judge will make his presence known to both sides as he takes over the case.

"It’s just a check-in, since the case was moved, and probably just to let the parties know what he expects going forward," said Edwina Elcox, a Boise-based defense attorney who is not involved in the proceedings.

Judge Steven Hippler is the Ada County jurist now in charge after his counterpart in Latah County, Judge John Judge, agreed to a defense motion for a change of venue.

"The judge will introduce himself," said David Gelman, a New Jersey-based defense attorney who has been following the case closely. "They have to get familiar with everything and what motions are still left to do.

"I’m sure they already have a good idea, but when you change venue, it’s chaotic. Not saying it resets everything, but it definitely makes the case take a couple steps back."

The case's previous judge entered not guilty pleas on Kohberger's behalf to four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge at his arraignment last year.

His lawyers have asked the court to throw out the possibility of the death penalty.

A hearing on the capital punishment issue has been scheduled for Nov. 7, nearly two years after the slayings.

According to prosecutors, a man with a large knife entered an off-campus house around 4 a.m. Nov. 13, 2022, and killed four students inside — Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

As investigators scoured the bloody crime scene, they found a Ka-Bar knife sheath under Mogen's remains, according to court documents. On the sheath, they say, they found a DNA sample that led them to Kohberger.

Additional evidence revealed in court includes cellphone records and video showing the movements of his car.

Two additional roommates were not attacked, and prosecutors said one of them froze in place as she watched a masked man leaving out the back door.

The trial has already been delayed and is expected to begin in June 2025.