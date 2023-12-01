Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Brian Laundrie hired Gitmo lawyer, Alex Murdaugh faces hometown victims

Stephen Smith autopsy clues, Susan Smith talks parenting, and ‘Cult Mom’ Lori Vallow chats up cops

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Alex Murdaugh sentenced for financial crimes Video

Alex Murdaugh sentenced for financial crimes

 Alex Murdaugh learns fate for stealing from clients on 'The Story.'

Welcome to the Fox News True Crime Newsletter and updates from our true crime hub.

Get the latest cases ripped from the headlines sent directly to your email, by subscribing here.

GABBY ‘GONE’: Brian Laundrie hired lawyer who defended bin Laden's bodyguard 9 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing… continue reading here

BOdycam footage Screengrabs show Gabby and Brian

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Pettio pictured in Moab police bodycam during an Aug. 12, 2021 domestic violence stop that led to her family's wrongful death lawsuit against Moab. (Moab Police Department)

MURDAUGH COUNTRY: New details in unsolved 2015 death of Buster Murdaugh's classmate… continue reading here

CROCODILE TEARS: Alex Murdaugh's bizarre mea culpa to families he wiped out financially… continue reading here

EVIL STEPMOTHER: Notorious mommy murderer Susan Smith nears parole, and flirts with parenting again… continuing reading here

Susan Smith

Susan Smith, pictured in a recent mugshot at left and at 22-year-old in 1994 at right, has been incarcerated in South Carolina for nearly 30 years for the murder of her two sons.  (South Carolina Department of Corrections)

CHATTY PATTY: Cops say ‘Cult Mom’ Lori Vallow had a lot to say during 18-hour extradition journey… continue reading here

Lori Vallow

Lori Vallow

CAUGHT IN WEB: Prosecutor in unsolved Suzanne Morphew murder under fire for chatting with true crime sleuths online… continue reading here

DROP DEAD DATE: Businessman roped veterans into lethal plan to hide affair extortion… continue reading here

Billy Lanway and Holly Williams, left, were allegedly killed in a plot hatched by Erik Maund, right. ( )

TIL DEATH DO US PART: Missing woman's husband charged with murder two years after disappearance… continue reading here

This article was written by Fox News staff.