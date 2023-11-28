Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Alex Murdaugh to be sentenced for South Carolina financial crimes

The South Carolina financial crimes include Murdaugh's scheme to steal $4 million in life insurance funds from his late housekeeper's estate

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin , Rebecca Rosenberg Fox News
Published
close
WATCH LIVE: Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh returns to court to face sentencing in financial crimes Video

WATCH LIVE: Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh returns to court to face sentencing in financial crimes

The disgraced attorney has already pleaded guilty to the charges.

Disgraced South Carolina lawyer and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh will appear in Beaufort County court Tuesday to be sentenced for his financial crimes.

Murdaugh, who is serving two life terms in prison for the 2021 murders of his wife and son, agreed to plead guilty to 22 counts — including breach of trust, money laundering, forgery, and tax evasion — in exchange for a 27-year prison sentence. 

"I agree that I wrongly took all of that money, Your Honor, and did all of those crimes," Murdaugh said during a Nov. 17 hearing.

The financial crimes include Murdaugh's scheme to steal $4 million in life insurance funds from the estate of his late housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

ALEX MURDAUGH TAKES PLEA DEAL TO COVER MOUNTAIN OF FINANCIAL CRIMES

Alex Murdaugh speaks with defense attorney Jim Griffin.

Alex Murdaugh speaks with defense attorney Jim Griffin during day 25 of Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Jeff Blake/The State/Pool)

In February 2018, the Murdaugh family reported that Satterfield tripped and fell on some steps at Moselle, the Murdaughs' estate, and she later died in a hospital. 

An autopsy was never conducted, and Satterfield's death certificate said she died of natural causes, which her family and Hampton County Coroner Angela Topper later disputed as her injuries were inconsistent with that conclusion.

ALEX MURDAUGH TRIAL: WHO'S WHO IN SOUTH CAROLINA FAMILY DYNASTY

Gloria Satterfield and Alex Murdaugh

The Satterfields were able to recover a multi-million-dollar settlement from their mother's death that was rightfully theirs after Murdaugh allegedly stole it and even got an apology from the disgraced attorney, but they still want to "hold Alex accountable" for his other crimes, lawyer Eric Bland said.  (Brice Herndon Funeral Home/Joshua Boucher/The State via AP)

Prosecutors say Murdaugh secured $4.3 million in insurance settlements for Satterfield's family after her death, but the former attorney kept the money for himself, never alerting the family that he had secured a payout.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRUE CRIME FROM FOX NEWS

"In the Satterfield case, he stole every dime, every dime," South Carolina prosecutor Creighton Waters said during the Nov. 17 proceeding.

Alex Murdaugh arrives in court in Beaufort

Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives in court in Beaufort, S.C. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Murdaugh appeared publicly as a convicted murderer for the first time at the state court hearing regarding the slew of financial crimes allegedly committed by the disbarred South Carolina attorney.  (AP Photo/James Pollard)

Her sons were able to recover a multi-million-dollar settlement from their mother's death that was rightfully theirs but wanted to hold the former personal injury lawyer accountable for his crimes during a trial that was set to begin Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instead, Murdaugh took the plea deal. 

He previously pleaded guilty to 22 counts of financial fraud and money laundering in federal court.

His defense attorneys, Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian, have filed a motion to overturn the guilty verdict in Murdaugh's double-murder case based on allegations that Colleton County court clerk Becky Hill had tampered with jurors by trying to sway them toward a conviction. She has denied the allegations.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.