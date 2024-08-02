Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Black Swan murder verdict, Jonestown cult survival story

Laken Riley's mother leaves court in tears as illegal immigrant nears trial date in student's murder

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Jim Jones’ sons tell all in new Jonestown doc Video

Jim Jones’ sons tell all in new Jonestown doc

Stephan Jones and Jim Jones Jr., the surviving son of Jim Jones, tell all in a new documentary about the Jonestown massacre.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

BLACK SWAN CASE: Trial for ballerina accused of killing hubby comes to swift ending.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Ashley Benefield (L) and Doug Benefield (R)

Former ballet dancer Ashley Benefield, 31, left, was accused of fatally shooting her husband, Doug Benefield, in September 2020. (Facebook)

‘LIVING NIGHTMARE’: Jonestown cult survivor recalls Jim Jones' rapid drug use, paranoia before massacre.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER 

A close-up of Jim Jones speaking to a mic.

Jim Jones led a cult massacre at Jonestown in Guyana. (Getty Images)

JOGGER MURDER: Mother of slain student Laken Riley leaves courtroom in tears as illegal immigrant suspect nears trial date.

Laken Riley in a medical coat in a grassy field

Laken Riley poses for a photo posted to Facebook. Riley, a nursing student at the University of Georgia, was found dead near a lake on campus on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (Allyson Phillips/Facebook)

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB 

This article was written by Fox News staff.