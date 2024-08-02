Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Black Swan murder verdict, Jonestown cult survival story

Stephan Jones and Jim Jones Jr., the surviving son of Jim Jones, tell all in a new documentary about the Jonestown massacre.
BLACK SWAN CASE: Trial for ballerina accused of killing hubby comes to swift ending.
FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X
Former ballet dancer Ashley Benefield, 31, left, was accused of fatally shooting her husband, Doug Benefield, in September 2020. (Facebook)
‘LIVING NIGHTMARE’: Jonestown cult survivor recalls Jim Jones' rapid drug use, paranoia before massacre.
SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER
Jim Jones led a cult massacre at Jonestown in Guyana. (Getty Images)
JOGGER MURDER: Mother of slain student Laken Riley leaves courtroom in tears as illegal immigrant suspect nears trial date.
Laken Riley poses for a photo posted to Facebook. Riley, a nursing student at the University of Georgia, was found dead near a lake on campus on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (Allyson Phillips/Facebook)
LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB
This article was written by Fox News staff.