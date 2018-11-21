FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump vows asylum ruling will be overturned; Saudi decision outrage; Avenatti allegations detailed

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



President Trump's decision not to further punish Saudi Arabia for the killing of an activist last month has sparked outrage from both political foes and allies

The president and his administration slammed a judge's ruling barring an asylum ban for illegal immigrants and predicted the ruling would be overturned on appeal

Trump on Tuesday submitted written responses to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's questions in his Russia investigation

'Radical environmentalists' are to blame for California’s deadly wildfires, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says

Court documents reportedly detail the accusations made against Michael Avenatti by the actress who was recently granted a temporary restraining order against the Trump nemesis and potential presidential candidate

U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., apologized for her recent 'public hanging' remark, saying she intended ‘no ill will’

Romaine lettuce may be the source of a multistate E. coli outbreak, triggering a warning from the Food and Drug Administration

THE LEAD STORY - 'AMERICA FIRST' ... OR 'SAUDI ARABIA FIRST'? - GOP Sens. Marco Rubio and Rand Paul, as well as other politicians, stood in opposition Tuesday to remarks from President Trump, who expressed his intent to maintain a relationship with Saudi Arabia in the wake of activist's Jamal Khashoggi’s death ... Rubio, R-Fla., took to Twitter after a statement with Trump’s comments was released, saying that U.S. “foreign policy must be about promoting our national interest,” which he contended included the defense of human rights. “HR violations lead to mass migration, help extremism flourish & often result in new governments hostile towards the U.S. because we supported their oppressors,” Rubio tweeted. GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina echoed Rubio’s comments, saying he didn’t believe it was in the country’s “national security interests to look the other way when it comes to the brutal murder” of Khashoggi. In the president’s statement, which began by discussing a threat posed by Iran and the economic benefits of the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia, Trump indicated that he didn’t know whether Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman knew about Khashoggi’s slaying in October inside the Saudi Consulate in Turkey. - Reported by Elizabeth Zwirz

Ex-CIA Director Brennan wants Congress to declassify CIA report on Khashoggi killing

'IT'S A DISGRACE': In lengthy and fiery comments to reporters outside the White House on Tuesday, President Trump excoriated the liberal-leaning 9th Circuit Court of Appeals as a "disgrace" hours after an Obama-appointed federal judge there issued a nationwide injunction against his newly announced emergency restrictions on asylum claims ... The president vowed immediate action and said he was "going to put in a major complaint" about the appellate court, based in San Francisco, without elaborating. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, who was nominated by President Obama in 2012 to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, issued a temporary restraining order late Monday against Trump's plan to refuse asylum to immigrants who cross the southern border illegally if they do not arrive at a port of entry. Trump took aim at Tigar in his comments on Tuesday and predicted he would win an appeal in the case at the Supreme Court, where conservatives command a narrow majority. - Reported by Gregg Re (@gregg_re on Twitter)

'Enough!': Ex-acting ICE director blasts official praising migrant caravan

END NEAR FOR MUELLER PROBE? - President Trump on Tuesday submitted written answers to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's questions in the ongoing Russia investigation, marking a major milestone in the long-running probe as it seemingly nears its conclusion ... "The President today answered written questions submitted by The Special Counsel's Office," Jay Sekulow, counsel to the president, said in a statement. "The questions presented dealt with issues regarding the Russia-related topics of the inquiry. The President responded in writing." Added Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani: "It has been our position from the outset that much of what has been asked raised serious constitutional issues and was beyond the scope of a legitimate inquiry. This remains our position today. The President has nonetheless provided unprecedented cooperation. The Special Counsel has been provided with more than 30 witnesses, 1.4 million pages of material, and now the President's written responses to questions. It is time to bring this inquiry to a conclusion." - Reported by Gregg Re

BLAME GAME OVER DEADLY CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is blaming “radical environmentalists” for the deadly California wildfires that have left dozens dead, saying they'd rather “burn down the entire forest than cut a single tree" ... Speaking during a press briefing via teleconference on Tuesday, Zinke addressed forest management concerns in the wake of the devastating wildfires, saying that it is a situation that can “absolutely be mitigated.” complicating matters is "lawsuit after lawsuit by, yes, the radical environmental groups that would rather burn down the entire forest than cut a single tree or thin the forest.” When asked which groups he was faulting, Zinke declined to give specifics. - Reported by Paulina Dedaj (@PaulinaDedaj on Twitter)

Trump hammered for California wildfire claims – but Gov. Brown has also backed new forest management measures

ACCUSATIONS AGAINST AVENATTI REVEALED: The actress who was granted a temporary restraining order against attorney Michael Avenatti claimed that he "dragged" her on the floor and put her into a public hallway dressed only in a T-shirt and underwear, a report said, citing court documents ... In a sworn declaration, Mareli Miniutti, 24, said she and Avenatti, 47, dated from October 2017 to Nov. 13, the night Avenatti allegedly hit her in the face with pillows and followed her into a guest bedroom where she went to sleep alone, the New York Times reported. Miniutti said they had an argument about money in his Los Angeles apartment. “He dragged me on the floor of the apartment towards and out of the door into the public hallway,” she wrote in the declaration. “I was wearing only my underwear and a T-shirt at the time, and suffered scratches to the bare skin on my side and leg.” - Reported by Louis Casiano

'NO ILL WILL': A white U.S. senator from Mississippi apologized Tuesday night after drawing criticism for saying she’d be willing to attend “a public hanging" ... Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, a Republican who is the state’s first female member of Congress, issued the apology during a debate against her Democratic opponent, Mike Espy, who is African-American. The pair will face each other in a runoff election next Tuesday. "For anyone that was offended by my comments, I certainly apologize. There was no ill will, no intent whatsoever in my statement," Hyde-Smith said during the televised debate. A video released last week included Hyde-Smith making the remark at a campaign event in Tupelo on Nov. 2. The senator praised a local cattle rancher, saying: "If he invited me to a public hanging, I'd be on the front row." Earlier Tuesday, President Trump came to Hyde-Smith’s defense, saying the controversial comment was made in jest.

A THANKSGIVING WARNING ABOUT ROMAINE LETTUCE: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday said the public should not eat romaine lettuce as a result of a multistate E. coli outbreak ... At least 32 people have gotten sick and 13 have been hospitalized as a result of an outbreak believed to be connected to romaine lettuce, according to the FDA. So far, 11 states have reported cases, the latest onset of which was dated Oct. 31. "People should not eat romaine lettuce until more is known about the source of the contaminated lettuce and the status of the outbreak," the federal agency said. The FDA, which is investigating the matter with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local agencies, said they're also working alongside officials in Canada, where a similar outbreak was discovered. - Reported by Elizabeth Zwirz

University of Maryland student dies from Adenovirus, five others sick, school says



RealClearPolitics associate editor A.B. Stoddard, on "Special Report with Bret Baier," slamming President Trump's decision not to further punish Saudi Arabia in the killing of activist Jamal Khashoggi: "The message that this sends around the world to our allies and our adversaries is one of weakness and abandonment of our values."

