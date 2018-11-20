Picasso worth $1M stolen in 2012 museum heist may have been found buried in Romania

Romanian prosecutors are working to determine whether a famous Pablo Picasso painting that was stolen six years ago in a robbery was found buried in the ground.

Two Dutch citizens appear to have brought Picasso’s 1971 "Tête d’Arlequin" ("Harlequin’s Head") painting to the Netherlands embassy in Romania, claiming that they found it buried, Inside Edition reported.

The painting was among the stolen artwork from Rotterdam’s Kunsthal museum in 2012 following a heist by a Romanian criminal gang in 2013.

The ringleaders of the raid, who stole paintings by Matisse, Monet and Picasso, were sentenced to six years and eight months in prison in Romania. All the paintings are worth millions.

Despite the conviction of the criminals, the artwork was never recovered, with some participants of the heist were trialed for allegedly destroying the art to get rid of the evidence.

“Anti-organized crime prosecutors are investigating the circumstances under which a painting signed by Picasso worth roughly 800,000 euros ($913,440) was found on Saturday evening in Tulcea county,” prosecutors said in a statement.

Authorities are working to authenticate the found artwork.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.