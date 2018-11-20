Jim Carrey calls Trump a cancer, Republicans 'rapists' while blasting Christian right in America

Once again, Jim Carrey pulled no punches when it came to talking politics and the Trump administration. At a recent event in Los Angeles, the comedic actor and artist made a display of his well-known distaste for the president, but some of his harshest words were for right-leaning Christians in America.

The 56-year-old Canadian-born took part Sunday in Vulture Fest where, in addition to discussing his new show, “Kidding,” he went on a tirade about Donald Trump being a cancer for the country.

"These are not people you can deal with. You cannot be bipartisan with a criminal. A rapist needs to be removed, not negotiated with. These people are raping our system, they're destroying it right in front of us," Carrey said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. "This corrupt Republican Congress that was.... These people have to be removed from our system because they're bad for us.”

“Trump is a melanoma, and anybody that covers for him, including [press secretary] Sarah Sanders, is putting makeup on it. It shows that there's a deeper problem in this country, and that problem is greed," he continued.

Carrey then shifted his attention to the Christian right, arguing that they hide behind good intentions in an effort to maintain their foothold on the public.

“I think they're going to find out once and for all that the Christian right has never been about morality, it's been about holding on to power and using morality to do so."

As previously reported, in addition to his TV work, Carrey has been spending most of his time painting and sharing the politically charged artwork on his Twitter feed.

Often, the “Ace Ventura” star will make Trump, Sanders and others the targets of his mockery. In fact, while on stage at the L.A. event he asked his assistamt to tweet his latest creation — a depiction of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as a turtle getting crushed under a blue wave.

“It’s not a choice, it’s literally just happening,” Carrey previously said of his paintings at the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour. "And I don’t know when it’ll stop, what it will turn into — it’s a great way to say something," he added.