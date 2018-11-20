Sarah Michelle Gellar’s photo reminding herself ‘not to overeat’ on Thanksgiving draws mixed reactions

Some people aren’t that thankful for Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Thanksgiving reminder to herself.

The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star received both backlash and praise Tuesday after she posted a series of pictures of herself in lingerie on Instagram as “a reminder not to overeat” on Thanksgiving.

“I’m just going to pin these up all over my house as a reminder not to overeat on Thursday #thanksgivingprep,” Gellar wrote in her Monday Instagram caption along with four images from a previous photoshoot.

The post garnered more than 168,000 likes and hundreds of comments — but not all positive.

Although several people praised the actress for her fit physique and attempt to not promote overindulging, many social media users thought the post was “problematic” and could be a trigger for those battling eating disorders.

“Don’t make this about eating. That’s weird. Just post your pics and go,” one person wrote.

“This caption proves once more that diet culture is really everywhere and that so many women have internalized this kind of thinking. It’s really a shame,” another user wrote.

“Wow. Really shocked that a woman in a position of influence and a mother would post this s---. Is that where you place your value? On the size of your thighs? Or your protruding hip bones? Nothing positive comes from this post. Only narcissism and the bulls--- theory that women need to be skinny to be acceptable. You should remove this post. Immediate unfollow from me,” another comment read.

A user also said, “I think she's great and obviously very beautiful, but the caption was pretty sad and disappointing but that's just my opinion and I'm pretty sure it was a joke.”

Several people came to Gellar’s defense and slammed Instagram users for shaming the actress. A woman who said she suffered eating disorders in the past saw no “harm or malice in the post.”

“As a former anorexic and bulimic, I don't see any harm or malice in the post. She looks amazing and shouldn't be shamed for looking that way. You are also body shaming her for the way she looks. Just let her post what she wants and if you don't like it then don't follow her. #dontshame #sarahmichellegellar #sarahlooksawesome,” the woman commented.

Gellar has not addressed the criticism on her Instagram post.