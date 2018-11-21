Brennan wants Congress to declassify CIA report on Khashoggi killing

Former CIA Director John Brennan on Tuesday called on members of Congress to declassify the CIA's findings on Jamal Khashoggi’s death because President Trump "excels in dishonesty" and it would be another step in making sure those responsible are held accountable.

Brennan, a vocal critic of Trump, tweeted, "Since Mr. Trump excels in dishonesty, it is now up to members of Congress to obtain & declassify the CIA findings on Jamal Khashoggi’s death. No one in Saudi Arabia—most especially the Crown Prince—should escape accountability for such a heinous act."

Earlier Tuesday, President Trump said he was unsure whether Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman knew about the murder of Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist. Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Turkey in October.

“Our intelligence agencies continue to assess all information, but it could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event – maybe he did and maybe he didn’t,” Trump said in a statement.

A U.S. official told The Associated Press that intelligence officials have concluded that bin Salman ordered the killing.

Brennan’s remarks came as several lawmakers spoke out in opposition onTrump’s intent to maintain a relationship with Saudi Arabia in the wake of Khashoggi’s death.

Sens. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., and Bob Menendez, D-N.J., responded to Trump’s statement by issuing a Global Magnitsky letter, which requires the president by law to determine whether bin Salman is responsible for the killing.

“I never thought I’d see the day a White House would moonlight as a public relations firm for the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia,” Corker said in another tweet.

Lawmakers who stood in opposition to Trump’s remarks included GOP Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Democrats, such as Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

