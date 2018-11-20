Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez compares Sarah Palin to 'grandpa emails' in Twitter feud

Newly elected Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin are trading barbs on Twitter.

“Now that’s *TWO* fallen GOP Vice Pres candidates going after a freshman Congresswoman that’s not even sworn in yet,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Isn’t it a little early to be bringing out the big guns? Especially when they look like the FWD:RE:FWD:WATCH THIS grandpa emails from the ‘08 election they lost.”

The spat began after Palin, running mate to Republican presidential candidate John McCain in 2008, tweeted on Monday: “YIKES: Ocasio-Cortez Fumbles Basic Civics TWICE In 1 Statement.”

Palin’s tweet came alongside an article from governorpalin.org, which included a screenshot of a Twitter post from Ryan Saavedra, a reporter at The Daily Wire. The reporter on Sunday evening shared a video of Ocasio-Cortez making a mistake when talking about the government.

“If we work our butts off to make sure that we take back all three chambers of Congress — uh, rather, all three chambers of government: the presidency, the Senate, and the House in 2020, we can’t start working in 2020,”’ Ocasio-Cortez is heard saying on the video.

Ocasio-Cortez fired back, turning the conversation to health care.

“Maybe instead of Republicans drooling over every minute of footage of me in slow-mo, waiting to chop up word slips that I correct in real-tomd (sic), they actually step up enough to make the argument they want to make: that they don’t believe people deserve a right to healthcare,” she tweeted.

She later tweeted a correction of the spelling of “real-time.”

In a follow-up to her retort aimed at Palin, Ocasio-Cortez revealed on Twitter Tuesday that the other vice presidential candidate she had been referring to was “Lieberman,” seemingly referring to 2000 Democratic vice-presidential candidate Joe Lieberman.

She later tweeted: “For those who need their jokes explained to them: surprise! This tweet thread is humorous! The emoji in the original tweet signals that humor is indicated in the statement. :) (You know, because Lieberman killed the public option for healthcare and endorses Republicans).”

Ocasio-Cortez, the 29-year-old Democratic socialist from New York, defeated her Republican challenger earlier this month in the midterm elections, becoming the youngest female elected to Congress.

