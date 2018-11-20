Trump hints at attending next year's White House Correspondents Dinner, takes swipe at former host

President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested that he might attend next year's White House Correspondents Dinner now that the event is no longer featuring a comedian.

Trump, in a tweet Tuesday night, wrote, "So-called comedian Michelle Wolf bombed so badly last year at the White House Correspondents' Dinner that this year, for the first time in decades, they will have an author instead of a comedian. Good first step in comeback of a dying evening and tradition! Maybe I will go?"

MICHELLE WOLF: WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' ASSOCIATION 'COWARDS' FOR DITCHING COMEDIANS IN 2019

The White House Correspondents' Association announced Monday that Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ron Chernow would address its annual dinner next year following the pushback over Wolf's sharply anti-Trump performance last time.

The role of the host is typically to roast the president and members of the media, with the jokes sometimes taking shots at the most powerful person in the world. But many critics felt Wolf took it too far last year when she launched attacks on President Trump and members of his administration.

Chernow is far from a comedian, but has written acclaimed biographies of prominent figures such as Alexander Hamilton, George Washington and John D. Rockefeller.

Presidents traditionally attend the dinner, but Trump has skipped it for two straight years.

