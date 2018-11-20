We all have a reason to give thanks (even a pessimist like me)

I have a confession to make. I’m a pessimist. I always have been. It started when I was a little girl picking out a dress in a fancy department store with my Mom. We walked in the door and I said: “we’ll never find it.” My mother looked at me and said: “you’re such a pessimist for such a little girl!”

She was right. But time and time again, I cheat from my pessimistic ways and try to take a glass half full look at the world. As Thanksgiving approaches on Thursday, I’m doing exactly that. And as I fill the glass with optimism, I realize that we all have reasons to give thanks. Here are some of the things I am thankful for.

I live in the state of California. We have experienced the most devastating fires yet to date. On Saturday, the death toll in Northern California reached 76 and now over 1,200 people are still unaccounted for. Some have described the air quality as a result of these fires as ‘the dirtiest air in the world,’ others have said it’s like smoking 10 cigarettes. And despite the flames, high winds, high temperatures, arid conditions; the first responders continue to battle the blaze and search for the missing. I am very grateful that not only here in California, but in our nation, that we have such brave men and women who are willing to put their lives on the line every time we face disaster. For them I am thankful.

I am also thankful for our military. I am proud to have men in my family that have served. My father in the Navy during the Korean War, my Uncle Harry in the army during World War II, my cousin Keith during Desert Storm, as a marine and my cousin Matthew in the Navy. The great members of our military fight for the freedom that you and I hold dear. Freedom not every nation knows nor can enjoy.

I am grateful to live in a nation where we as citizens of this nation have the right to vote in free and fair elections. Just under 100 years ago, the 19th Amendment was passed by Congress giving women the right to vote. To put that in perspective, Saudi Arabia just gave that same right to women less than three years ago. I am thankful that such a high number of Americans voted in the midterms, approximately 113 million, 49 percent of those registered to vote. And I am thankful that I not only have the right to vote; which I feel is a privilege and an obligation; but I do so without fear of physical harm coming to me; unlike some people in places like Iran or Afghanistan.

And speaking of voting, I am thankful that so many women ran for office and succeeded in their bid to be a part of the U.S. Congress and bringing a pink wave as a record number of women, at least 110 head to the House and the Senate.

I am grateful to live in a nation that has such a wonderful Constitution. The First Amendment is my favorite. For me personally, the right to speak freely is a blessing. The right to opine and speak out against our government without fear of retaliation is invaluable; especially as a woman. And I am grateful to work for a network that allows me to present my views, opinion and analysis; doing something that I absolutely love.

On a personal note, I am thankful to be married to the same man for 22 years, to be a mom to two wonderful children, my son and my daughter, to still have my mom who turns 80 this year and, to be getting my health back, after a year and a half of health issues and scares.

Happy Thanksgiving to all who read this. We might not all have the person we voted for victorious, we might have pain in our lives and we might not all agree; but I am sure, we can all dig deep and look into that half-empty glass and fill it with reasons to be grateful.