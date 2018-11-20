New Jersey dog saved after getting trapped in pipe: report

A New Jersey pet owner and her pooch shared a happy moment over the weekend after the animal got trapped in a pipe and was rescued roughly 24 hours later.

Kristie Ann Ramos hugged her dog, Khaleesi, a 1 1/2-year-old miniature long-haired dachshund, on Sunday after she was rescued from the situation that began a day earlier, WNBC-TV reported.

The ordeal unraveled Saturday when Khaleesi and owner Emilio Ramos – Kristie Ann’s husband – were at a park in Secaucus, New Jersey, he told the outlet. The dog reportedly darted away after seeing a rabbit and ultimately got stuck in a vertical position in a pipe.

With the help of Khaleesi’s transmitter collar, Ramos said he was able to track her down.

"Once I got near, I started hearing her bark," Ramos told WNBC. "After a while, that bark turned into a crying noise."

Since it was getting dark, officials had to delay the mission until the next day, the outlet reported.

"It actually broke our hearts to have to leave her,” Ramos said.

Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, firefighters were able to rescue her from the space and returned the dog to her owner’s awaiting arms.

The situation “made us realize that there’s still good in a lot of people,” Ramos told WNBC.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.