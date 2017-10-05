FOX NEWS FIRST: Las Vegas gunman planned to survive, Michelle Obama plays race card

#LasVegasStrong

THE LEAD STORY: Evidence suggests that Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock planned to survive and escape after firing on thousands of country music fans Sunday night ... But authorities said they weren’t ready to provide evidence yet. Paddock, 64, carried out the worst mass shooting in U.S. history when fired down on approximately 22,000 people, killing 58 and injuring 489. He was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot after police busted into his room. Police still have not uncovered a motive for the attack. Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo described Paddock as a "disturbed" and "dangerous" person who led a "secret life," making it difficult for investigators to uncover details of his personal relationships.

GREEN BERETS AMBUSHED: Three U.S. Army Special Forces soldiers were killed and two others were wounded Wednesday in an ambush in the west African country of Niger ... Both of the wounded Green Berets were "expected to pull through," a U.S. official told Fox News. The attack occurred during a routine patrol in a rural area outside Niger’s capital, Niamey, near the border with Mali, the U.S. official said. It was unclear which terrorist group conducted the attack. In addition to Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), other groups affiliated with ISIS are active in the area.

MICHELLE SOUNDS OFF: Former first lady Michelle Obama says many people don't trust politics because the Republican Party is "all white, all men" ... Obama made her observation at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women earlier this week. "On one side of the room, it's literally gray and white. Literally, that's the color palette on one side of the room," she said. "On the other side of the room, there are yellows and blues and whites and greens. Physically, there’s a difference in color, in the tone. Because one side: all men, all white. On the other side: some women, some people of color." Last week Obama slammed women who voted for President Trump.



NBC GETS PETTY: The peacock network says it will not apologize for a report on the relationship between President Trump and Secretary of State Tillerson that the president has labeled "fake news" ... The report claimed Tillerson called Trump a "moron" and considered resigning this summer after a meeting at the Pentagon. Tillerson denied he considered stepping down, saying he would not address "petty" stuff. Trump took to Twitter to bash NBC over the report, mock the network's ratings and call for an apology. But NBC reporter Carol Lee, who filed the story, refused to back down. "We stand by it," she said in an NBC video. “We talked to a dozen people for this story."

MORE 'FRIENDS' IN THE MORNING: Fox News Channel has announced it is expanding its early morning lineup, expanding "Fox & Friends First" to two hours, 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. ET., starting Monday ... The first hour of the lineup will be anchored by Heather Childers, while Jillian Mele and Rob Schmitt will co-anchor the second hour, leading into "Fox & Friends" from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET

