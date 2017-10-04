Vampire breast lifts are the new beauty fad

Maybe it’s because Halloween is coming, or because people’s interest in nonsurgical plastic surgery is increasing, but the Vampire facial – popularized in 2014 by Kim Kardashian – has now come for your chest.

The breast plumping procedure, much like the facial, is nonsurgical and involves two 60 minute sessions. The walk-in walk-out treatment draws blood from the arm, which is then spun through a centrifuge to separate the platelet-rich plasma before it is reinserted back into the breast to give the cleavage a fuller look.

Dr. Herbert Hooi, medical director of Cosmetic MD, told Whimn.com.au, that the procedure is best for women who want to enhance the look of their breasts, but don’t want surgery.

“For some women who have breastfed or simply with general aging, the cleavage loses firmness,” Dr. Hooi said. “The shape of the breast tends to fall as the breast tissue descends and breast and nipple sensitivity also decreases, which is all part of the aging process. This option provides women with shapelier breasts, decreases skin sag, reduces wrinkles and increases sensation in the breasts.”

Interest in the treatment, which costs around $1,900, has doubled in the past year, Dr. Hooi said, but it’s not for everyone – if you’re looking to go up a cup size, this is not the way to go.

However, for those who want minimal downtime and greater firmness in their breasts, the nonsurgical option has few side effects, Dr. Hooi says.

“Some patients may experience some redness, swelling and possible bruising after the treatment, however, this usually settles within 2-3 days. Generally speaking, most patients are able to get back to their usual everyday routine and activities,” he explains to Whimn.

If you are considering a bloody breast boost, make sure to find a surgeon who is certified by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and has performed the vampire breast life before.