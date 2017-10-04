Vegas shooter planned to survive and escape after deadly attack, police say

Las Vegas police confirmed Wednesday that they have evidence to suggest Stephen Paddock planned to survive and escape after he unleashed gunfire on a crowd of concertgoers Sunday night.

But they said they could not provide evidence to the public at this time explaining what was exactly found.

Paddock, 64, fired down at a crowd of approximately 22,000 people attending a country music festival, killing 58 and injuring 489 others from his 32nd floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. He was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot after police busted into his room.

Police also confirmed at the news conference that the shooter did not leave a suicide note.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo described Paddock as a “disturbed” and “dangerous” person who managed to carry out the worst shooting attack in U.S. history.

“What we know is Stephen Paddock is a man who spent decades acquiring weapons and ammo and living a secret life, much of which will never be fully understood,” Lombardo said.

Police confirmed they have still not uncovered a motive for the deadly shooting and said Paddock led a “secret life,” making it hard for investigators to uncover details of his personal relationships.

Police confirmed that Paddock rented a room at the Ogden Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, Nev., at the same time of the “Life is Beautiful” festival, which took place in late September. But it is not exactly clear why he was there. Police said they recovered items and video footage from the hotel while Paddock was there and plan to review it.

With the help of video surveillance from the concert venue, police determined that the incident began at 10:05 p.m. when the first shot was fired and ended approximately 10 minutes later with the last shot fired.

Paddock had several surveillance cameras set up in various locations in his room and in the hotel hallway but none of them were actually recording. Police said he had two set up on a room service cart in the hallway, one set up on the peep hole of his door, and a baby monitor camera set up in the living space of his hotel room.

After investigating several cases found in Paddock’s car, police found 10 one-pound containers of Tannerite, two 20-pound containers of Tannerite, and approximately 1,600 rounds of ammunition.

In regards to Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, police would not confirm her current location or whether or not she was still considered a person of interest, but did say that they currently don’t have anyone in custody.