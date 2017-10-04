Pauley Perrette leaving 'NCIS'

Pauley Perrette confirmed she is leaving "NCIS."

The 48-year-old confirmed rumors she is exiting the CBS series after 16 years. She played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto.

So it is true that I am leaving NCIS after this season," Perrette announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.

She continued, "There have been all kinds of false stories as to why (NO I DON'T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE AND NO MY NETWORK AND SHOW ARE NOT MAD AT ME!)."

Perrette said the decision was made last year.

"I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years," she wrote.

The actress concluded, "All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration...I love her as much as you do."