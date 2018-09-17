FOX NEWS FIRST: Dems seek Kavanaugh delay after accuser comes forward; Florence brings dam breach, flooding fears

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018

Democrats have demanded a delay in a key Senate vote this week on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation after a woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were teens came forward Sunday

The death toll from Florence has risen to at least 17 as residents of a North Carolina community have been told to evacuate amid fears that a that a dam is about to break

Text messages exchanged by anti-Trump former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are under new scrutiny after Page told lawmakers there was no evidence of Russian collusion at the time, sources told FOX News

Soon-Yi Previn, wife of filmmaker Woody Allen, broke her silence on sexual assault allegations against her husband and accused her adoptive mother, Mia Farrow, of 'taking advantage' of the #MeToo movement

THE LEAD STORY - KAVANAUGH ACCUSER GOES PUBLIC: The confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was thrown into chaos Sunday when the woman accusing him of sexual assault back when they were teens came forward with her explosive allegations ... The woman is Christine Blasey Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University, according to The Washington Post, which published her account on Sunday. She said the alleged incident with Kavanaugh "derailed" her for years and rendered her "unable to have healthy relationships with men." Ford's decision to go public capped a whirlwind series of events that began when Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., sent shockwaves through Washington by announcing she had sent the FBI information about Kavanaugh she received from an anonymous accuser in July. It also threatened to upend Kavanaugh's confirmation, as top Democrats called for a full investigation.

Many Republicans immediately pushed back , saying it was "disturbing" that the decades-old allegations surfaced just days before the Judiciary Committee was set to vote on whether to advance Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Senate floor. Republicans have given no indication that they intend to delay Thursday's key vote. However, Senate Judiciary Committee spokesman Taylor Foy said Chairman Chuck Grassley was working to set up follow-up calls with Kavanaugh and Ford in light of the Post report.

CATASTROPHIC FLOODING FEARS: The death toll from Hurricane Florence rose to 17 Sunday after a 3-year-old died when a pine tree crashed into a mobile home, officials said ... The large pine tree split the mobile home down its center, Police Capt. Jon Leatherwood said. The tragedy happened around 12:45 p.m., the Gaston Gazette reported. The paper identified the child as Kade Gill. Leatherwood said the boy's father and mother were home but not hurt. The rising death count from Florence came as officials in Ashe County, N.C., told residents in the community of Creston to evacuate their homes. A dam holding back water swollen by Florence, officials said, threatened to breach.

Florence has dumped more than 30 inches of rain across North Carolina since it made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Friday. Tens of thousands have been ordered to evacuate from communities along the state's steadily rising rivers — with the Cape Fear, Little River, Lumber, Waccamaw and Pee Dee rivers all projected to burst their banks.

WEAK CASE FOR COLLUSION? - Text messages from disgraced FBI figures Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, discussing whether to open a "case" in a "formal chargeable way" after Director James Comey was fired, are under fresh scrutiny after Page told congressional investigators there was no evidence of Russian collusion at the time, according to three congressional sources ... Two hours after Comey's termination became public on May 9, 2017, Strzok, a now-former FBI agent, texted Page, his then-colleague and lover: "We need to open the case we've been waiting on now while Andy is acting." "Andy" is a reference to then-Deputy Director Andrew McCabe who temporarily took over the bureau until Christopher Wray was confirmed as director in August 2017.

Page sat for a transcribed interview before the House Judiciary and Oversight committees in mid-July as part of a joint congressional investigation into the Justice Department's handling of the Russia and Clinton email probes. During the deposition, Page said that by the time special counsel Mueller was appointed and Comey was fired in May 2017, investigators still could not say whether there was collusion, according to a transcript reviewed by FOX News.

SOON-YI BREAKS SILENCE, STANDS BY HER MAN: Soon-Yi Previn, the wife of filmmaker Woody Allen, broke her silence in an interview published Sunday, saying the sex-assault allegations against her husband were "so upsetting, so unjust" — and that Mia Farrow, her adoptive mother, has "taken advantage of the #MeToo movement" ... Allen previously claimed that Farrow "coached" her daughter, Dylan, who said Allen sexually assaulted her in 1993 when she was just 7 years old. Farrow has strongly supported Dylan in the wake of the accusations.

Mia Farrow's son Ronan, who's become a prominent reporter in the #MeToo movement and has stood by his sister Dylan, tweeted that he was "angry" at New York magazine for the story, saying he considered the interview a "hit job," and a story that Allen had planted to "attack and vilify" Mia Farrow.

FLORENCE'S RAMPAGE: "The debris and the trees down… it looks like a battlefield." – George Zaytoun, a man who was trapped inside his New Bern, N.C., home after choosing not to evacuate ahead of Florence, assessing the damage on "FOX & Friends." WATCH

COUNTDOWN TO THE MIDTERMS

Arizona Senate candidates McSally, Sinema debate border security, public safety at FOX News town hall.

Trump foes Claire McCaskill, Jon Tester vulnerable in pivotal Senate races, poll shows.

Kimberley Strassel: How Republicans could still win.

TRENDING

Athlete banned from all-you-can-eat restaurant for eating too much.

Former NHL player receives death threats after posting pictures of grizzly bear hunt.

Couple allegedly dumped 5-year-old in woods as punishment for wetting pants: report.

THE SWAMP

Biden bemoans not speaking out against Trump sooner as speculation continues over possible 2020 run.

John Kerry raised some eyebrows after comparing Trump to an 'insecure teenage girl.'

Ocasio-Cortez: 'Medicare for all' would save 'very large amount of money,' despite studies showing $30T cost.

ACROSS THE NATION

Kansas sheriff's deputy shot, killed in line of duty.

Illinois schools set up 'active shooter' boxes that look like fire alarms.

New Mexico observatory closed for 'security issue' to reopen.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

China tariffs, housing and earnings to headline the week ahead.

China weighs skipping trade talks after U.S. tariff threat.

Salesforce co-founder purchases Time Magazine for $190 million.

Elon Musk says Tesla moves from production problems to delivery problems.

Amazon adds another business worth $10 billion per year.

FOX NEWS OPINION

Liz Peek: As midterm elections approach, Republicans must do this.

Sadie Adams: 'C' is for Constitution: Our kids don't know much about America's founding – It's time we start teaching them.

Harry, J. Kazianis: Trump could still get the Nobel Peace Prize for North Korean denuclearization – Here's how.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

Tom Arnold, Mark Burnett get into heated confrontation, report says.

'Predator' hits No. 1 at U.S. box office, needs win in international market to offset high cost.

Paul McCartney reveals new song about climate change is directed at Donald Trump.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Google's China prototype reportedly links searches to phone numbers.

Wisconsin squirrels freed from 'Gordion knot' of tails.

Rare, mummified Ice Age wolf pup and caribou dug up in Canada.

