Kansas sheriff's deputy shot, killed in line of duty

A sheriff's deputy in Kansas was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday, investigators said.

Sedgwick County Deputy Robert Kunze III, 41, died Sunday after responding to a "suspicious character call," officials said.

Kunze responded to reports of a black vehicle around 1:18 p.m., Sheriff Jeff Easter said at a news conference. Upon arrival, the suspect's vehicle had its hood open and another vehicle -- belonging to the witnesses who reported the "suspicious character" -- was parked in front of it.

At 1:48 p.m., Kunze administered his emergency button to alert dispatch that he'd been shot.

When a responding deputy arrived, he saw Kunze laying on his side next to the suspect, who was laying face down on the ground next to a "40 caliber weapon."

"Robert was a great asset to the sheriff's office," Sheriff Jeff Easter said at a news conference. "Robert was an exceptional deputy who was loved by everyone he worked with."

This is a developing story; please back for updates.