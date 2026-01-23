Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: Union tell-all, Virginia Dems peddle DEI, far-left death threat on campus

Union member blows whistle on left-wing 'cult,' Virginia Democrats want DEI in classroom

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Demonstrators in Michigan protest Trump’s anti-DEI agenda.

Hundreds protest outside a rally held by President Donald Trump at Macomb County Community College in Warren, MI,  on April 29, 2025. (Getty Images/Dominic Gwinn)

DEI COMEBACK: Virginia Dems introduce classroom DEI curriculum law on day 1 of legislative session

'POLITICAL POINTS': Experts warn Minnesota school closures after ICE shooting will harm kids

‘PROFOUNDLY AWFUL’: Conservative Utah student says radical left-wing classmate threatened to 'Kirk' him before campus arrest

Charlie Kirk looks into the crowd at a Utah event.

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah.  Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

‘GHOST STUDENTS’: Top Trump admin education official exposes blue state financial aid fraud offenders 

DEI DRAMA: Blue-state university sparks outrage with 'decolonizing medicine' course challenging the 'White body' standard

'NOT BEING HONEST': School board member’s explosive lawsuit claims teachers union lied about funneling money to political groups

NEA protest National Education Association

National Education Association President Becky Pringle joins parents, educators, community leaders, and elected officials at a rally outside the U.S. Capitol to defend public education ahead of Secretary of Education nominee Linda McMahon’s confirmation hearing on February 12, 2025 in Washington, DC.  (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for National Education Association)

REGIME DEFENDER: Yale hosts controversial speaker Trita Parsi accused of promoting Iranian regime interests

‘IT’S A CULT': NEA insider blows whistle on 'toxic' culture and far-left politics inside teachers union

