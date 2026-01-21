Yale hosts controversial speaker Trita Parsi accused of promoting Iranian regime interests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Trita Parsi, a controversial figure among the Iranian American community, will be speaking at an event hosted by the John Quincy Adams Society at Yale University on Thursday, sparking concerns as tensions in Iran continue to rise.

Shay Khatiri, a senior fellow at the Yorktown Institute, grew up in Northern Iran and spent time living in the nation’s capital of Tehran. Khatiri didn’t hold back when discussing his view on Parsi’s messaging, telling Fox News Digital the Yale chapter’s speaker faced accusations of lobbying for policies that benefitted the regime.

"[Parsi] founded this group called the National Iranian American Council, NIAC," Khatiri explained. "That was really a lobbying group to promote lifting sanctions and what would eventually become the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or the Iran nuclear deal that President Obama reached with the Islamic Republic of Iran."

"There has been huge suspicion among the Iranian diaspora and broader foreign policy community in Washington, D.C. that Parsi and his group have been lobbying on behalf of unofficially lobbying and promoting the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Khatiri told Fox.

The Yorktown institute fellow went on to explain that he believes the "talking points" used by Parsi are filled with disinformation.

"[Parsi says that] the protesters are really not that peaceful, and they are violent, and he omits the context that it's always the Islamic Republic that initiates violence and, defensively, protesters respond to it, or that the protests are really not that cohesive, that they lack a leadership, which is also not true," Khatiri added. "The protesters have been chanting the name of Reza Pahlavi, the son of the exiled crown prince of Iran."

The Quincy Institute pushed back at the backlash, saying the event is an opportunity for "students to come inside and join the conversation."

"We’re talking about a single seminar about the Monroe Doctrine and, more generally, about the principles of Realism and Restraint," Jessica Rosenblum, director of communications at Quincy Institute, told Fox News Digital.

Parsi is co-founder and executive vice president of the Quincy Institute.

"It is a shame that, rather than engaging in substantive conversations about topics at the forefront of the news, a handful of protesters are resorting to the same cancel culture tactics that most of us had hoped would no longer plague university campuses."

IRAN WILL RETALIATE 'WITH EVERYTHING WE HAVE' IF US ATTACKS, SENIOR DIPLOMAT WARNS

The nation of Iran has been under duress since December when protesters rose up against the Iranian regime as the Middle Eastern country faces economic disparity.

The protests turned deadly as reports show Iranian security forces using lethal force against the protesters.

Drawing on accounts from doctors operating in the region, The Sunday Times reports that a reviewed assessment estimates Iranian security forces have killed at least 16,500 protesters and injured more than 330,000.

"Parsi has been saying that if you want to have a new leadership in Iran, there are people within the system you can work with," Khatiri explained. "Which is, according to the Iranian diaspora and the Iranian protesters, an unacceptable outcome."

Yale University did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment, but the university has also faced criticism over a left-leaning bias that reports and several studies indicate at the Ivy League university.

A January report from Yale Daily News that analyzed the political donations of professors showed that of the 1,099 donations made by professors to federal political campaigns and partisan groups, not one of the donations was made to a Republican.

Separately, a study by the Buckley Institute found that 27 of the 43 undergraduate departments at the Ivy League school had no Republican faculty members.

"From Obama’s weakness and giveaway of an Iran deal to Biden’s repeated capitulations to the Mullahs, Democrats have repeatedly failed to hold Tehran terror accountable or even stand up for the millions of Iranians fighting for their freedom," Congressman Darrell Issa told Fox News Digital.

"This isn’t a close call," Issa added.

Last week, President Donald Trump said "it’s time to look for new leadership in Iran," and has defended the protests that serve to end the regime.

Fox News Digital reached out to the John Quincy Adams Society at Yale University and Parsi but did not receive responses.

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston