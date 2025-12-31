Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: You won't believe what TikTok was selling

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- TikTok Shop listing of swastika necklace called ‘bold,’ ‘stylish’ sparks outrage

- How 2025 shattered idea that US was exiting the Middle East

- 4 indicted in foiled New Year's Eve terror plot targeting SoCal businesses

TOP STORY: TikTok Shop was selling a swastika pendant necklace that was allegedly pushed to users through targeted ads. The now-deleted listing for the necklace described it as a "bold" and "stylish" piece. "Hiphop titanium steel pendant, bold, stylish, and simple swastika symbol, trendy and unique pendant necklace, suitable for both boys and girls, trendy and niche," the original description read. It also noted that a number of necklaces had been sold. Before the listing was apparently taken down, the description was changed from a "swastika symbol" to a "Buddhist manji symbol."

VIDEO: ADL accuses Mamdani’s transition team of antisemitism ahead of inauguration as Kaylee McGee White discusses his transition team and the antisemitism accusations it faces on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’ WATCH HERE:

FOOTPRINT STAYS: Washington talked retrenchment, but 2025 delivered the opposite: American power reshaped the Middle East. U.S.-backed Israeli force, Trump-led diplomacy and regional coordination ended the Gaza war, weakened Iran, collapsed old assumptions and expanded U.S. influence from Syria to the Gulf. The lesson, analysts say, was blunt—strength works, and U.S. leadership still sets the terms.

NEW YEAR'S TERROR PLOT STOPPED: Federal prosecutors charged four alleged extremists with plotting New Year’s Eve bombings across Southern California, including attacks on businesses and ICE agents. Tied to the anti-government Turtle Island Liberation Front, the suspects allegedly built pipe bombs, praised terrorism and coordinated via encrypted apps. The FBI foiled the plot during desert weapons testing, seizing detailed plans before any attack occurred.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Former FBI agent David Zimmermann, who served supervisory special agent in Tel Aviv and now is a senior research fellow at George Washington University, notes that anti-Semitic incidents are up 340% across the world since 2022, and warns that Western leaders must confront Islamist-inspired antisemitic violence before it targets everyone.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "When a platform allows an explicitly antisemitic symbol to be marketed as fashion, it signals a failure to protect Jewish users and a willingness to prioritize engagement over safety," Jewish on Campus, an organization aimed at serving as a voice for GenZ Jews in America, on TikTok Shop's sale of a swastika pendant.

