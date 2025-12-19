Israeli hostages freed, Iran hit, ceasefire held — 2025 shattered the idea the US was exiting the Middle East

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For years, Washington has spoken about reducing its Middle East footprint, yet analysts told Fox News Digital that 2025 proved the opposite: American force — not retreat — reshaped the region.

Blaise Misztal, vice president for policy at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), said the past year confirmed a long-standing strategic lesson. "2025 underscored what Middle East watchers have long known, and U.S. policymakers never seemed to want to admit: that strength is the currency of the realm and there is no substitute for U.S. leadership," he said.

Israeli political analyst Nadav Eyal said the shift was unmistakable. "What we have seen in 2025 is an increased role of the United States, rather than a withdrawal," Eyal said. "It delivered a hostage deal and a ceasefire in Gaza. It brought a certain level of stability in Syria. We see increased cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE."

"The idea that the U.S. is out of the Middle East is just out the window," he added.

WHITE HOUSE TURNS TO EXPANDING ABRAHAM ACCORDS AFTER ISRAEL-HAMAS CEASEFIRE

Gaza: The ceasefire and the hostages

During 2025, the Trump administration brokered a ceasefire that ended the two-year war in Gaza and returned all Israeli hostages except for the body of Ran Gvili, which still remains in Hamas's hands. The deal was initially met with deep skepticism inside Israel.

President Trump traveled to both Israel — where he addressed the Knesset and Cairo to finalize the agreement, coordinating with Arab leaders and mediators in a complex process that included an exchange of Palestinian terrorists held in Israeli prisons for hostages.

"There is absolutely no doubt that without President Trump’s intervention, this could have lasted much longer, or maybe not have ended at all, or ended in tragedy," Eyal said, adding that the administration fundamentally changed what had been considered possible.

"He expanded the realm of possibilities," Eyal said. "If someone had told us six months earlier that this would be the framework of the deal, and that all the living hostages would be back home within 72 hours, we would have said it’s a great idea, but Hamas would never agree."

According to Eyal, the breakthrough came from Israeli military pressure combined with U.S. insistence and regional coordination. "The military pressure put by Israel, enabled by the White House, together with the White House’s insistence and the enlistment of Qatar and Turkey, is what made the breakthrough," he said.

Misztal also argued that the outcome was not the result of diplomacy alone. "The relative calm that the region is now enjoying, after two years of war, is not the result of diplomacy, which failed on its own to stop Iran’s nuclear advance or convince Hamas to return Israeli hostages," Misztal said. "It is the result of Israeli and U.S. willingness to use force, and do so together in pursuit of common objectives."

"Operations Rising Lion and Midnight Hammer, coupled with the Israeli strike in Doha, unlocked the path to peace," he added.

The ceasefire remains fragile but intact, with the U.S. now deeply involved in shaping the postwar phase in Gaza.

US MILITARY TO OVERSEE NEXT PHASE OF PEACE DEAL FROM COORDINATION BASE IN ISRAEL

Regional shockwaves

On Dec. 8 last year, after Israel defeated Hezbollah, the Assad regime in Syria collapsed, signaling a dramatic shift in the regional balance of power.

That momentum carried into 2025. Operation Rising Lion known as the 12-day war, underscored Israel’s air superiority, with Israeli aircraft striking Iranian military infrastructure and eliminating senior IRGC commanders.

The campaign also highlighted the depth of U.S.-Israel coordination, culminating in a U.S. strike that targeted Iran’s nuclear program and curtailed Tehran’s ability to support its proxies.

Eyal said Iran now faces a period of profound uncertainty. "Iran will, without doubt, try to rebuild its influence after its proxy system was shattered," he said. "It was defeated in war with Israel and lost most of its nuclear program."

Two questions now dominate. "Can Iran rebuild its alliances, its prestige and its sources of power, like the nuclear program or air defenses, and stabilize itself again as a regional power?" Eyal asked. "The deeper question," he added, "is what happens to the regime."

He described Iran as increasingly unstable, with a devastated economy and growing public discontent. "It seems like almost everything is ripe for a substantial change in Iran," he said. "Whether the Islamic Republic can survive without significant reform, or whether there will be a coup or counterrevolution, will take us well into 2026."

FIVE POSSIBLE FUTURES FOR MIDDLE EAST FROM RENAISSANCE TO ROCKETS

"The sands of the Middle East are always shifting": What to expect in 2026

Eyal said the past year forced a reckoning about Hamas’ future. "In 2025, Israelis, and to a certain extent countries in the Middle East, woke up from a fantasy that Hamas would cease to exist completely as a functioning body," he said.

"Everybody understands there will be some sort of presence of Hamas, and unfortunately, they will hold some sort of armed power," Eyal added. "The question is, to what level can you reduce it?"

WALTZ HAILS ‘NIGHT-AND-DAY’ MIDDLE EAST SHIFT AS TRUMP’S GAZA PLAN RESHAPES REGION

At the same time, he stressed the scale of Hamas’ losses. "In 2025 they suffered tremendous defeats and were wiped out as a functioning military body," Eyal said. "This is the year in which it happened."

"Even after losing half of Gaza, with Gaza devastated, and the hostages returned, they are still functioning as a military organization," he added. "That means they are incredibly resistant or flexible."

Misztal warned that the calm will not hold without sustained U.S. engagement. "The sands of the Middle East are always shifting," he said. "Today’s calm will not last without consistent effort applied to uphold it."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He warned that 2026 could see renewed pressure from multiple fronts. "Adversaries will seek to reassert themselves and find new advantages," Misztal said. "Iran will test the boundaries of U.S. and Israeli patience and ISIS or other Sunni extremists may seek a spectacular attack to mark their comeback."

"These will all be tests for the U.S. appetite to continue applying the ‘peace through strength’ approach," Misztal said. "If Washington takes its eyes off the region, the progress of the last year might quickly be lost."