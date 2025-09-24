Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: UN Ambassador Waltz takes on the haters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Waltz vows to root out antisemitism, eliminate 'woke' programs, at United Nations

- Hate crime charge for suspect in Florida synagogue arson

- Kamala accuses Biden of offering Israel 'perceived blank check' in Hamas war

TOP STORY: Newly confirmed U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz will work to "Make the U.N. great again," while working to root out antisemitism, eliminate "woke" programs and become more aggressive in telecommunications, aviation, space and more, sources familiar with his priorities told Fox News Digital. Waltz, a retired Army National Guard colonel and former Green Beret, previously served as a House Republican from Florida before being tapped to serve as Trump’s national security advisor.

VIDEO: Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro joined "The Sunday Briefing" to react to American allies formally recognizing Palestine as a state. WATCH HERE:

HATE IGNITED: The man suspected of setting a fire inside a Florida synagogue has been charged with a hate crime , authorities said Monday. Blake Richard Hoover, 31, of Charlotte County, was charged with arson and criminal mischief for the blaze that broke out at the Chabad of Charlotte County in Punta Gorda on Friday.

NEW EXCUSE: In her new book, former Vice President Kamala Harris suggests that President Joe Biden's unpopularity harmed her 2024 presidential bid, writing that among the issues hurting her was the president's "perceived blank check to [Israeli leader] Benjamin Netanyahu in Gaza."

ISRAEL DERANGEMENT SYNDROME: The shooter who killed a man and wounded two other adults during a wedding at a New Hampshire country club on Saturday yelled "Free Palestine" as the chaos unfolded, according to a witness. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office identified the suspect as 23-year-old Hunter Nadeau. He is accused of fatally shooting 59-year-old Steven DeCesare. Authorities said there is no known connection between the two men.

'GRIP OF TERROR': A leading independent watchdog organization published a report this work on how the Hamas terrorist movement took control over the education system in Gaza and Lebanon from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The watchdog group — UN Watch — titled its 220-page report "Schools in the Grip of Terror: How UNRWA Allowed Hamas Chiefs to Control Its Education System."

HATE RISES: A shocking new report has found that Jew-hatred in the U.S. dramatically spiked in August. The report from the Combat Antisemitism Movement monitored 694 antisemitic global incidents, an average of 22.4 incidents per day. The volume of antisemitism amounts to more than15.7% more incidents worldwide compared with August 2024. The United States recorded the highest number of antisemitism incidents in August, with 162 incidents. That represented a 13.3% increase from the 143 incidents recorded in July, noted the CAM report.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Yoav Gallant, former Israeli defense minister and retired IDF major general, writes that Israel's decades-long effort to work in good faith with the UN has proven hopeless. He cites a new report from the world body that condemns Israel while barely mentioning Hamas' network of tunnels, ceaseless attacks on Israel and even the fact that it still holds hostages two years after the Oct. 7 attack.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "For years, governments have been writing billion-dollar checks to UNRWA believing they were investing in peace and tolerance. Our investigation reveals the shocking truth: UNRWA’s classrooms have been hijacked by Hamas and turned into incubators of hate." - Hillel Neuer, executive director, UN Watch

