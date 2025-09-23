Harris accuses Biden of 'perceived blank check' for Netanyahu in Hamas war

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In her new book, former Vice President Kamala Harris indicates that President Joe Biden's unpopularity harmed her 2024 presidential bid, suggesting that among the issues was the president's "perceived blank check to [Israeli leader] Benjamin Netanyahu in Gaza," Axios reported.

"I had pleaded with Joe, when he spoke publicly on this issue, to extend the same empathy he showed to the suffering of Ukrainians to the suffering of innocent Gazan civilians," she wrote, according to the outlet.

"But he couldn't do it: While he could passionately state, 'I am a Zionist,' his remarks about innocent Palestinians came off as inadequate and forced."

Trump trounced Harris in the 2024 contest — she lost the Electoral College and the popular vote.

Harris claimed in her book that Netanyahu "wanted [Donald] Trump in the seat opposite him. Not Joe, not me," according to Axios.

The former vice president's book about her whirlwind presidential campaign, "107 Days," was released on Tuesday.

"I believe Israel was right to respond to the atrocities of October 7," she wrote, according to Axios.

"But the ferocity of Netanyahu's response, the number of innocent Palestinian women and children killed, and his failure to prioritize the lives of the hostages had weakened Israel's moral position internationally and created angry dissent within Israel itself."

A December 2023 Politico article titled "Kamala Harris pushes White House to be more sympathetic toward Palestinians" quoted Harris press secretary Kirsten Allen claiming that "there is no daylight between the president and the vice president, nor has there been" and they "have been clear: Israel has a right and responsibility to defend itself; humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow into Gaza; innocent civilians must be protected; and the United States remains committed to a two-state solution."