Politics

Harris accuses Biden of 'perceived blank check' for Netanyahu in Hamas war

Harris claims Biden's 'remarks about innocent Palestinians came off as inadequate and forced'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
In her new book, former Vice President Kamala Harris indicates that President Joe Biden's unpopularity harmed her 2024 presidential bid, suggesting that among the issues was the president's "perceived blank check to [Israeli leader] Benjamin Netanyahu in Gaza," Axios reported.

"I had pleaded with Joe, when he spoke publicly on this issue, to extend the same empathy he showed to the suffering of Ukrainians to the suffering of innocent Gazan civilians," she wrote, according to the outlet

"But he couldn't do it: While he could passionately state, 'I am a Zionist,' his remarks about innocent Palestinians came off as inadequate and forced."

KAMALA HARRIS SAYS SHE ‘HAD NO IDEA’ SHE ‘PULLED THE PIN ON A HAND GRENADE’ WITH ‘THE VIEW’ ANSWER ABOUT BIDEN

Former Vice President Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Emerge 20th Anniversary Gala in San Francisco, on April 30, 2025 (CAMILLE COHEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump trounced Harris in the 2024 contest — she lost the Electoral College and the popular vote.

Harris claimed in her book that Netanyahu "wanted [Donald] Trump in the seat opposite him. Not Joe, not me," according to Axios.

The former vice president's book about her whirlwind presidential campaign, "107 Days," was released on Tuesday.

SEN TED CRUZ CALLS OUT VP KAMALA HARRIS FOR PALESTINIAN SYMPATHY PUSH: ‘UNDERMINING ISRAEL’

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at Trump's inauguration

FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attend the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C.  (Saul Loeb/Pool/Getty Images)

"I believe Israel was right to respond to the atrocities of October 7," she wrote, according to Axios. 

"But the ferocity of Netanyahu's response, the number of innocent Palestinian women and children killed, and his failure to prioritize the lives of the hostages had weakened Israel's moral position internationally and created angry dissent within Israel itself."

HARRIS OFFERS TIMID ENDORSEMENT OF MAMDANI, QUICKLY PIVOTS TO OTHER ‘STAR’ DEMOCRATS

Kamala Harris offers tepid endorsement of Zohran Mamdani Video

A December 2023 Politico article titled "Kamala Harris pushes White House to be more sympathetic toward Palestinians" quoted Harris press secretary Kirsten Allen claiming that "there is no daylight between the president and the vice president, nor has there been" and they "have been clear: Israel has a right and responsibility to defend itself; humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow into Gaza; innocent civilians must be protected; and the United States remains committed to a two-state solution."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

