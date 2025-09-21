Witness says New Hampshire country club shooter yelled 'Free Palestine' during wedding violence: AP

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The shooter who killed a man and wounded two other adults during a wedding at a New Hampshire country club on Saturday yelled "Free Palestine" as the chaos unfolded, a witness told The Associated Press.

Tom Bartelson of Pepperell, Massachusetts, told the outlet that he was at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, for his nephew’s wedding when he heard the individual say, "The children are safe," and, "Free Palestine." Bartelson added that the shooter appeared to be targeting someone.

"Getting together for a dance for the bride and groom and then all chaos went off," he said. "We heard about six shots and everybody ducked for cover and next thing you know we’re rushed into safe spots and things like that."

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office identified the suspect as 23-year-old Hunter Nadeau. He is accused of fatally shooting 59-year-old Steven DeCesare. Authorities said there is no known connection between the two men.

Nadeau is also accused of shooting and wounding two other adults. Authorities did not immediately identify or provide an update on the conditions of the wounded victims.

The suspect was detained at the scene and taken into custody.

Nadeau is charged with one count of second-degree murder for knowingly shooting DeCesare, the attorney general’s office said.

"Additional charges likely will be brought, including for the additional shooting victims," Attorney General John M. Formella said in a news release.

Investigators were still working to determine a motive, New Hampshire Senior Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinckley said.

Nadeau is expected to be arraigned Monday at the Ninth Circuit Court in Nashua.

