U.S. registers most outbreaks of global antisemitism in August: Watchdog report

A shocking new report has found that Jew-hatred in the U.S. dramatically spiked in August.

The report from the Combat Antisemitism Movement monitored 694 antisemitic global incidents, an average of 22.4 incidents per day. The volume of antisemitism amounts to more than15.7% more incidents worldwide compared with August 2024.

The United States recorded the highest number of antisemitism incidents in August, with 162 incidents. That represented a 13.3% increase from the 143 incidents recorded in July, noted the CAM report.

Some telling examples cited were in Oregon, where swastikas were painted on the Jewish Museum and "Death to the IDF [Israel Defense Forces]" vandalism in St. Louis, where cars were torched.

CAM stated" 458 of the 694 incidents (66.3%) recorded in August involved Israel-related antisemitism, reflecting the persistent trend of anti-Zionist rhetoric and attacks directed at Jewish individuals and institutions in the ongoing aftermath of the October 7th massacre."

Anti-Zionism is defined as the rejection of the Jewish state and translates into efforts to dismantle Israel via the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign (BDS) and comparisons with Hitler movement. The German and Austrian parliaments define BDS as antisemitic campaign that recalls the Nazi boycott campaign of Jewish businesses during the Holocaust.

The clear spike of Israel-related antisemitism in August unfolded in multiple examples, according to CAM. In Utah, a brewer built a "Dropkick a Zionist" cider. In France, a Paris air traffic controller blurted out "Free Palestine" to an El Al flight crew.

In Germany, a Russian national sought to attack the Israeli embassy in Berlin.

In Spain, the anti-Israel musician Bob Vylan articulated support for "armed resistance" to oppose "Israel’s genocide." Israel and the Trump administration deny that Israel is engaged in genocidal activity. Critics argue that pro-Hamas and pro-Palestinian activists are spreading disinformation.

Hamas’ charter calls for a genocide of Israel and its October 7, 2023 invasion of Israel, causing the murder of over 1,200 people and the kidnapping of more than 250, was Hamas’ attempt to destroy the Jewish state.

Antisemitism on college campuses across the globe continued to proliferate. CAM noted that in August there 19 acts of antisemitism on institutions of higher learning, 14 of which unfolded in the U.S. The Trump administration launched an aggressive crackdown on academic antisemitism, in contrast to former President Joe Biden’s administration, noted observers of the world’s oldest hatred.

The global surge in denial of the Holocaust also continued. Anti-Israel protesters in Sydney held signs declaring "Zionists are neo-Nazis" and "Never again means never again for anyone."

In Germany, antisemites vandalized a stone column at a Holocaust memorial in Baden-Baden in the state of Baden-Württemberg.

In France, a Lyon Holocaust memorial was vandalized with the words "Free Gaza." In the U.S., the radical left-wing and pro-Iran regime group CodePink protested outside the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Fox News Digital has documented the global antisemitic movement on its website titled Antisemitism Exposed.