Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Spielberg denounces antisemitism, Israeli hostage speaks out

- Israeli hostage describes graphic sexual assault, beatings, torture in Gaza

- Abbott signs executive order to curb antisemitism on Texas campuses

- Steven Spielberg denounces antisemitism at universities, warns against forgetting history

TOP STORY: An Israeli hostage recounted for the first time in extensive interviews how she was repeatedly assaulted during her 55 days in captivity. On October 7, Soussana was taken from her closet in Kfar Aza kibbutz and dragged into Gaza by at least ten men who repeatedly tackled her to the ground as they struggled to restrain her.

VIDEO: Elizabeth Pipko joined "Fox News @ Night" to discuss how the Biden administration has to grapple with the "divide" on Israel-Hamas war.

NEVER ACCEPTABLE: Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, issued an executive order aimed at combating antisemitism on college campuses in his state as the nation grapples with a troubling uptick in antisemitic incidents amid the Israel-Hamas war. The executive order demands college and university administrators enforce such policies to ensure "a safe learning environment for Jewish students and all Texans."

‘JEWS UNDER SIEGE’: Antisemitism in Canada has reached soaring levels as the country’s liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces intense criticism for capitulating to anti-Israel activists. A survey of some statistics of outbreaks of antisemitism shows that of the 84 registered hate crimes in Toronto in 2024, a startling 56% of the crimes were animated by antisemitism. Jews make up approximately 1.4% of the country's population.

‘SHOCK AND DISBELIEF’: New York Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman called reports of Hamas terrorists raping Israeli women "propaganda" just days after lawmakers viewed a nearly 45-minute video of the bloody Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "I am increasingly alarmed that we may be condemned to repeat history – to once again have to fight for the very right to be Jewish," acclaimed director Steven Spielberg shared.

