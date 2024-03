Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

New York Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman called reports of Hamas terrorists raping Israeli women "propaganda" just days after lawmakers viewed a nearly 45-minute video of the bloody Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

A social media post that slipped under the radar shows the 'Squad' member making the remarks during a Nov. 17 rally with dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters in New York.

"There was propaganda used in the beginning of the siege," Bowman said in a TikTok post discovered and reported by Politico. "There’s still no evidence of beheaded babies or raped women. But they still keep using that lie [for] propaganda."

SCHUMER'S ANTI-NETANYAHU SPEECH STRENGTHENS BIBI IN ISRAEL'S WAR TO DEFEAT HAMAS

Bowman made the contentious remarks just three days after he and other lawmakers were offered a November 14 viewing of the Hamas raid. The 150 House members who attended the screening were left in a state of "shock and disbelief" after seeing the attack, Jewish Insider reported at the time. The House Foreign Affairs Committee hosted the screening.

Politico further noted that evidence of Hamas raping innocent women grew substantially in the months after the attacks. He also appeared to backtrack on the "propaganda" remarks in a statement provided to the publication.

SCHUMER'S ANTI-NETANYAHU SPEECH STRENGTHENS BIBI IN ISRAEL'S WAR TO DEFEAT HAMAS

"As I said at this rally, what Hamas did on October 7th is a war crime and they must release all the hostages," he told Politico.

"The UN confirmed that Hamas committed rape and sexual violence, a reprehensible fact that I condemn entirely. I also voted yes on Resolution 966, which officially condemns the rape and sexual violence committed by Hamas. So let me be clear, and ensure my words are not twisted: I always stand against sexual violence in all forms and stand for peace for all."

JAMAAL BOWMAN PLEADS GUILTY IN DC COURT ARRAIGNMENT ON CHARGES FOR PULLING FIRE ALARM

"Extreme House Democrats remain so blinded by their Antisemitism and their love of Hamas they will not only ignore horrific crimes committed against Israeli women, but will actively seek to discredit their trauma," NRCC National Press Secretary Will Reinert told Fox News Digital in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bowman's office did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment on whether he attended the November screening showing Hamas' attack on Israel.