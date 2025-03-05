Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: A professor stands up to Columbia's tolerance of hate

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Columbia professor slams university leadership as anti-Israel agitators wreak havoc

- 13 American universities slapped with ‘F’ grade on campus antisemitism

- NY gov demands state university take down 'Palestinian Studies' job posting

TOP STORY: One brave Columbia University professor has had enough of the anti-Jewish hatred that he says the school's leadership has allowed to go unchecked. After recent protests at the school's Barnard College, Shai Davidai told Fox News Digital the faculty has created a monster. "This is the consequence of 20 years of indoctrination," Davidai told Fox News Digital, "We have indoctrinated students and they are not the problem. The problem has always been the professors who have been indoctrinating them."

VIDEO: Anti-Israel protesters who wave flags of terror groups like Hamas and Hezbollah could face jail time in New York should lawmakers pass a proposed bill. The office of New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who is a Democrat, confirmed to Fox News that he is introducing the Stand Against Flags of Enemy Terrorists Act. WATCH HERE:

WORST OF THE WORST: Thirteen universities across the United States received "F" grades in the 2025 Campus Antisemitism Report Card released Monday by the Anti-Defamation League. The survey of 135 schools – which is meant to provide information "about the current state of antisemitism on campus and how universities and colleges are responding," according to the ADL – grades them from A to F based on 30 different criteria. Click here to find out if you're sending one tuition money.

PROBLEMATIC POSTING: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered City University of New York (CUNY) to spike a "Palestinian Studies" professorship posting that would have allegedly peddled antisemitic and anti-Israel discourse with topics like "apartheid," "settler colonialism," "genocide" and more. The governor ordered the school to conduct a thorough review of the position to ensure that antisemitic theories are not promoted.

DEAL WITH DEVILS: White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended U.S. efforts to negotiate with Hamas to release American hostages during a briefing on Wednesday. There are currently five hostages with U.S. citizenship in Gaza, though most are feared dead. Leavitt said Israel was "consulted on this matter," and that President Donald Trump believes in putting forth "good faith effort[s] to do what's right for the American people."

GUEST EDITORIAL: Retired FBI agent David Zimmerman reminds readers that 45 Americans were kidnapped and 12 murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. Zimmerman, an active-duty FBI agent stationed in Israel from 2020 to 2024, writes that he is "shocked that most Americans do not realize the extent of the suffering our own citizens endured and continue to endure at the hands of Hamas."

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Hate doesn’t go away on its own. Extremism doesn’t go away on its own. If you don’t deal with it, it stays around." Columbia associate professor Shai Davidai.

